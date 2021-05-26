PyroGenesis Canada : Successfully Ships First Commercial Samples of Additive Manufacturing Plasma-Atomized Titanium Powder (Form 6-K)

PyroGenesis Successfully Ships First Commercial Samples of Additive Manufacturing Plasma-Atomized Titanium Powder

MONTREAL, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the 'Company' or 'PyroGenesis'), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, is pleased to announce today that, further to its Press Release dated May 12th, 2021, the Company has shipped its first commercial samples of plasma-atomized titanium powder to a client (the 'Client'). This Client serves the aerospace industry, and will remain confidential for competitive reasons.



'These are the first samples shipped using PyroGenesis' cutting-edge Additive Manufacturing ('AM') NexGen™ powder production line,' said Mr. P. Peter Pascali, CEO and Chair of PyroGenesis. 'Of note, these powders were not shipped to the tier one global aerospace company referred in our April 20th Press Release, but is in addition to that order which is in process as well.'

'This shipment represents the first of many expected shipments of PyroGenesis' titanium powder,' added Mr. Massimo Dattilo, Vice President of PyroGenesis Additive. 'We are now in a position to fulfill the backlog of demand for our powders and we anticipate that these shipments will lead to further qualification steps and/or commercial orders. While waiting for our cutting-edge NexGen™ powder production line to come on stream, we have developed solid relationships with many major players in the aerospace, biomedical, and automotive sectors. Separately, and as we have mentioned in the past, the NexGen™ powder production process has resonance beyond titanium alloys, and we are eager to begin addressing these markets as well.'

The NexGen™ production line incorporates several revolutionary improvements such as the highest published production rate known to management, lower CAPEX, lower OPEX,while at the same time providing a narrower particle size distribution. PyroGenesis is entering the AM powder market with a production line which management believes is the low-cost producer in its class. As previously disclosed, PyroGenesis is currently filling orders from several major top-tier aerospace companies, and OEMs.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and products. The Company provides its engineering and manufacturing expertise and its turnkey process equipment packages to customers in the defense, metallurgical, mining, advanced materials (including 3D printing), and environmental industries. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The Company's core competencies allow PyroGenesis to provide innovative plasma torches, plasma waste processes, high-temperature metallurgical processes, and engineering services to the global marketplace. PyroGenesis' operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified. For more information, please visit www.pyrogenesis.com.

