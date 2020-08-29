Log in
Pyrolyx AG: Delisting of CDIs

08/29/2020 | 10:40am EDT

DGAP-News: Pyrolyx AG / Key word(s): Delisting
Pyrolyx AG: Delisting of CDIs

29.08.2020 / 16:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Update

Pyrolyx AG (ASX: PLX, Pyrolyx) refers to the ASX Market Announcement dated 24
August 2020 notifying the market of PLX's failure to pay its annual listing fees by the
due date.

PLX also refers to its announcement dated 8 May 2020 in which it confirmed that
manufacturing at its recovered carbon black (rCB) facilities in Terre Haute, Indiana
and Stegelitz, Germany remained shut. PLX is continuing to review operational and financial requirements to enable it to reopen its facilities.

On this basis, and given the need for PLX to preserve its remaining financial reserves, PLX has determined that it is in the best interests of all security holders that PLX is removed from the Official List with effect from the close of trading on Friday, 28 August 2020.

PLX refers to its announcement dated 21 August 2019 that it intended to delist in
Germany. The delisting will be effective as of Monday, 31 August 2020.

PLX will provide its shareholders with an update when there is progress in relation to
its operational and financial position. Please refer to PLX website for future information
https://pyrolyx.com/for-investors/.

For holders of CDI's, CHESS Depository Nominee will revoke the trust under which it
holds the Pyrolyx AG shares, cancel the CDI's and commence a process with the
intention to transfer the Pyrolyx AG shares to holders of those CDIs.


ENDS

About the Pyrolyx Group
Pyrolyx AG (ARBN: 618 212 267) is the world leader in the extraction of rCB (recovered carbon black) from end-of-life tires. rCB is used to manufacture new tyres as well as in the plastic, technical, rubber and masterbatch industries.

Shares in the Company (WKN A2E4L4) are listed on the stock exchanges in Dusseldorf and Frankfurt and CDIs at the ASX (Australian Stock Exchange) under the ticker PLX (ASX: PLX). For more information, please visit www.pyrolyx.com.

Authorised for lodgement by Michael Triguboff, Chief Executive Officer


29.08.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrolyx AG
Landshuter Allee 8-10
80637 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 54558 310
E-mail: info@pyrolyx.com
Internet: www.pyrolyx.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4L42
WKN: A2E4L4
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt
EQS News ID: 1125007

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1125007  29.08.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1125007&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
Financials
Sales 2019 2,91 M 3,46 M 3,46 M
Net income 2019 -17,2 M -20,5 M -20,5 M
Net Debt 2019 43,5 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 -2,33x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 21,0 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
EV / Sales 2018 41,3x
EV / Sales 2019 30,9x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float 24,6%
Chart PYROLYX AG
Duration : Period :
Pyrolyx AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. Triguboff Chief Executive Officer
David A. Steele Chairman-Supervisory Board
Al Cutrone Chief Operating Officer
David Fredrick Groves Member-Supervisory Board
Bernhard Meder Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PYROLYX AG-55.63%25
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-31.83%25 201
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB-0.26%11 648
KINNEVIK AB 'B'44.43%10 603
LIFCO AB (PUBL)19.76%7 207
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%5 343
