    PYRUM   DE000A2G8ZX8

PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG

(PYRUM)
End-of-day quote Oslo Bors  -  2023-06-13
510.00 EUR   +2.82%
​​​​​​​Pyrum Innovations AG publishes results for the first quarter of 2023
EQ
02:01aPyrum Innovations AG publishes results for the first quarter of 2023
AQ
06/06Pyrum Innovations AG - Notice of Annual General Meeting
AQ
​​​​​​​Pyrum Innovations AG publishes results for the first quarter of 2023

06/15/2023
EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
​​​​​​​Pyrum Innovations AG publishes results for the first quarter of 2023

15.06.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG publishes results for the first quarter of 2023

Dillingen / Saar, 15 June 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, today published its consolidated interim report for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023. In the first three months of 2023, both sales of EUR 218 thousand (Q1 2022: EUR 222 thousand) as well as net profit of EUR -2,236 thousand (Q1 2022: EUR -2,218 thousand) were in line with the previous year.

After the pelletising plant had been transferred to series production in the first quarter 2023 and all necessary certifications had been successfully completed for three customers, the series supply of high-quality recovered carbon black (rCB) started in May 2023.

The consolidated interim report for the period from 1 January to 31 March 2023 of Pyrum Innovations AG will be available shortly on the company's website at https://www.pyrum.net/investoren/finanzpublikationen/.

 

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the “Grand Prix Mittelstand” (“Großer Preis des Mittelstandes”) from the German state of Saarland.

https://www.pyrum.net/en

 

Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Tel: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com 

 

Pyrum Innovations AG 
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse@pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net/en/

 

 

 


Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 1657429

 
