Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04.08.2023 / 20:30 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name:Pascal
Last name(s):Klein

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position:Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type:Share
ISIN:DE000A2G8ZX8

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
50.00 EUR200000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
PriceAggregated volume
50.0000 EUR200000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
31/07/2023; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language:English
Company:Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Internet:www.pyrum.net

 
84981  04.08.2023 CET/CEST

