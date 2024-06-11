Convenience Translation

Privacy statement for Pyrum Innovations AG shareholders and their proxies

The following information provides an overview of how your personal data are processed as Pyrum Innovations AG shareholders (including any appointed proxies) and of your rights under data protection law.

Organisation responsible for data processing:

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstrasse 8

66763 Dillingen/ Saar

Germany

Tel.: +49 6831 959 48 0

E-mail address: contact@pyrum.net

You can reach our Company data protection officer at:

Mr Oliver Pikolleck

Company data protection officer of Pyrum Innovations AG c/o HiLevDATA GmbH & Co. KG

Amselweg 7

66564 Ottweiler Germany

Tel: +49 6813 79 32 18

E-Mail-Adresse: pikolleck@hilevdata.de

Pyrum Innovations AG shares are registered shares. In the case of registered shares, Section 67 of the Aktiengesetz (German Stock Corporation Act - AktG) states that the name, date of birth, postal address and e-mail address of the shareholder and the number of the shares or the share number must be entered in the Company's share register. The shareholder is required to provide this information to the Company. Intermediaries involved in the acquisition or custody of your Pyrum Innovations AG registered shares generally pass on the information needed for the share register to us. This is done via Clearstream Banking Frankfurt, which, as the central securities depository, is responsible for technical securities settlement and for holding shares in custody for companies. We use the personal data provided exclusively to update the information in our share register accordingly and to ensure that the General Meeting is conducted, prepared and implemented properly regarding the shareholder or the shareholder's proxy. For the preparation, implementation, and follow-up processing of our General Meeting, we also process data relating to the General Meeting and, if applicable, to data relating proxies (e.g., type of share ownership, shareholder number, admission ticket number, voting behaviour, questions, and, if applicable, name and address of the proxy). Based on the data arising during the General Meeting, we keep lists of attendees and document the results of votes. The exercise of shareholders' rights in the context of the General Meeting generally requires the disclosure of personal data (exceptions apply in the case of the exercise of voting rights on behalf of the person to whom they relate).

We process your personal data in line with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the AktG and all other relevant legal provisions such as the Bundesdatenschutzgesetz (German Federal Act on Data Protection - BDSG). The main provisions are Sections 67 et seqq. AktG, Section 123 (2) AktG in conjunction with Section 17 (1) and (2) of the Articles of Association and Section 129 (1) sentence 2 AktG in conjunction with Article 6 (1) subpara. 1 c) GDPR. If you commission us to provide services, we use the data to meet contractual obligations (Article 6 (1) subpara. 1 b) GDPR). We may also process personal data to meet other legal obligations, such as supervisory requirements and retention requirements in conjunction with Article 6 (1) subpara. 1 c) GDPR. In individual cases, we also process your data to safeguard our legitimate interests under Article 6 (1) subpara. 1 f) GDPR, in particular for the organization and orderly conduct of the General Meeting. Should we wish to process