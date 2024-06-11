Convenience Translation
Privacy statement for Pyrum Innovations AG shareholders and their proxies
The following information provides an overview of how your personal data are processed as Pyrum Innovations AG shareholders (including any appointed proxies) and of your rights under data protection law.
Organisation responsible for data processing:
Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstrasse 8
66763 Dillingen/ Saar
Germany
Tel.: +49 6831 959 48 0
E-mail address: contact@pyrum.net
You can reach our Company data protection officer at:
Mr Oliver Pikolleck
Company data protection officer of Pyrum Innovations AG c/o HiLevDATA GmbH & Co. KG
Amselweg 7
66564 Ottweiler Germany
Tel: +49 6813 79 32 18
E-Mail-Adresse: pikolleck@hilevdata.de
Pyrum Innovations AG shares are registered shares. In the case of registered shares, Section 67 of the Aktiengesetz (German Stock Corporation Act - AktG) states that the name, date of birth, postal address and e-mail address of the shareholder and the number of the shares or the share number must be entered in the Company's share register. The shareholder is required to provide this information to the Company. Intermediaries involved in the acquisition or custody of your Pyrum Innovations AG registered shares generally pass on the information needed for the share register to us. This is done via Clearstream Banking Frankfurt, which, as the central securities depository, is responsible for technical securities settlement and for holding shares in custody for companies. We use the personal data provided exclusively to update the information in our share register accordingly and to ensure that the General Meeting is conducted, prepared and implemented properly regarding the shareholder or the shareholder's proxy. For the preparation, implementation, and follow-up processing of our General Meeting, we also process data relating to the General Meeting and, if applicable, to data relating proxies (e.g., type of share ownership, shareholder number, admission ticket number, voting behaviour, questions, and, if applicable, name and address of the proxy). Based on the data arising during the General Meeting, we keep lists of attendees and document the results of votes. The exercise of shareholders' rights in the context of the General Meeting generally requires the disclosure of personal data (exceptions apply in the case of the exercise of voting rights on behalf of the person to whom they relate).
We process your personal data in line with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the AktG and all other relevant legal provisions such as the Bundesdatenschutzgesetz (German Federal Act on Data Protection - BDSG). The main provisions are Sections 67 et seqq. AktG, Section 123 (2) AktG in conjunction with Section 17 (1) and (2) of the Articles of Association and Section 129 (1) sentence 2 AktG in conjunction with Article 6 (1) subpara. 1 c) GDPR. If you commission us to provide services, we use the data to meet contractual obligations (Article 6 (1) subpara. 1 b) GDPR). We may also process personal data to meet other legal obligations, such as supervisory requirements and retention requirements in conjunction with Article 6 (1) subpara. 1 c) GDPR. In individual cases, we also process your data to safeguard our legitimate interests under Article 6 (1) subpara. 1 f) GDPR, in particular for the organization and orderly conduct of the General Meeting. Should we wish to process
1
Convenience Translation
your personal data for a purposes other than those outlined above, we will consult with you in line with legal requirements. The purpose of data processing is the administration and technical management of the share register, as well as preparing, holding and following up on the General Meeting. This data processing does not involve any fully automated decision-making in accordance with Article 22 GDPR. We use the data provided by a shareholder about a person authorised by the shareholder to exercise shareholder rights only in order to carry out the General Meeting.
To manage the share register and hold the General Meeting, we use external service providers who we commission as processors in accordance with Article 28 GDPR and who process your data exclusively as instructed by Pyrum Innovations AG. In addition, we may also provide your personal data to other recipients, such as authorities, to meet legal reporting obligations (for example, to the Federal Financial Supervisory Authority if statutory voting rights thresholds are exceeded). If you attend the General Meeting as a shareholder - in person or by proxy - or as a shareholder representative, other shareholders of the Company, members of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board, the chairperson of the meeting, the notary, advisors and, if applicable, the auditors may inspect the data recorded about you in the list of attendees. Within Pyrum Innovations AG, your data can be accessed by persons who require these data to perform our duties.
As a general rule, we delete your personal data as soon as it is no longer required for the purposes indicated above, unless legal evidence and/or retention obligations (e.g. in accordance with the AktG, the German Commercial Code, the German Tax Code, the German Securities Trading Act or the German Banking Act) oblige us to further retention. Data recorded in connection with General Meetings are generally stored for three years. The standard storage duration for data stored in the share register is ten years from the time at which the shares are sold.
You have the right to data access pursuant to Article 15 GDPR (all shareholders can also request information on the data about their person entered in the share register in accordance with Section 67
- sentence 1 AktG). Under Article 16 GDPR you also have the right to have inaccurate data rectified and to complete incomplete data. Article 17 GDPR entitles you to have your data erased provided there is no legal ground for further retention and Article 18 GDPR entitles you to request restriction of the processing of your data. This means that, although your data are still stored, they may be processed only under restricted conditions. According to Article 20 GDPR you also have the right to data portability for all data you have provided to us. In addition, in accordance with Article 21 GDPR you are also entitled to object to data processing on grounds relating to your personal situation.
You can contact Pyrum Innovations AG's data protection officer listed above or a data protection supervisory authority if you believe that the processing of your personal data infringes the GDPR or the BDSG. The data protection supervisory authority responsible for us is:
Unabhängiges Datenschutzzentrum Saarland Fritz-Dobisch-Strasse 12
66111 Saarbrücken Germany
Tel.: +49 681 94781-0
E-mail address: poststelle@datenschutz.saarland.de
2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pyrum Innovations AG published this content on 10 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2024 07:38:03 UTC.