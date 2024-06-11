Convenience Translation

Annual General Meeting of Pyrum Innovations AG on July 18, 2024

REPORT OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Dear Shareholders,

Pyrum Innovations AG's 2023 financial year was defined in particular by the assembly and start-up of the new TAD 2 and TAD 3 reactors at the main facility in Dillingen/Saar. The expansion of the plant in Dillingen is on track with processing capacity due to triple to 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year. The first steps were taken for a new subsidiary called Pyrum GreenFactory II GmbH, which will run the second Pyrum plant in the Saarland currently in planning. As before, business progress was driven by the strategic acquisition of customers for the construction of new recycling plants. Among other things, a letter of intent was signed with REMONDIS to build a joint recycling plant in Bremen. The international expansion continued with plans to build recycling plants in Czechia, Greece and the UK. The signing of a new cooperation agreement between BASF and Pyrum with seed financing for at least three new plants by 2026 was also highly important to our growth plans. There was also a breakthrough in the recycling of carbon-fibre reinforced plastics (CFRP) with the development of the first automated semi-industrial recycling plant. This makes Pyrum the first company in the world to fully recycle CFRP. Cultivating this new market entails enormous growth potential.

I would especially like to thank you, our shareholders, for the trust you have shown in Pyrum Innovations AG, its Executive Board and its staff in the past financial year.

ONGOING DIALOGUE WITH THE EXECUTIVE BOARD

In the 2023 financial year, the Supervisory Board duly performed its supervisory and consulting duties in accordance with the law, the Articles of Association and its Rules of Procedure. We received regular written and verbal reports from the Executive Board on the situation of the company and we assisted the Executive Board in its governance, ongoing strategic development and significant business events.

In addition, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board together discussed business performance, corporate policy and planning. All measures requiring the approval of the Supervisory Board and decisions of fundamental importance to the company were discussed in detail by the Supervisory Board with the Executive Board. Their working relationship was defined by a trusting dialogue at all times.

Besides the four regular meetings of the Supervisory Board on 20 March 2023, 17 May 2023, 27 September 2023 and 11 December 2023, there were also five extraordinary meetings of the Supervisory Board in the reporting year. The meetings were typically held in person and in some cases as video conferences.

At the meetings of the Supervisory Board, the Executive Board reported to the Supervisory Board comprehensively on the situation and development of the company. It coordinated all steps for the ongoing strategic development of the company and material individual measures with us. The Supervisory Board had ample opportunity to examine the reports and proposals by the Executive