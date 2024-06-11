to exclude fractional amounts from the subscription right;

if the capital increase is made against cash contributions and the issue price of the new shares is not significantly lower than the stock exchange price of the already listed shares of the same class and features at the time of the final determination of the issue price by the Executive Board within the meaning of Sections 203 (1) and (2), 186 (3) Sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act. The stock exchange price shall also be deemed to be the price of a depositary share admitted to trading on a foreign stock exchange (including trading on a non-regulated market segment), of which each depositary share represents one share. The number of shares issued under exclusion of subscription rights pursuant to Sections 203 (1) and (2), 186 (3) Sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act may not exceed a total of 10% of the share capital, neither at the time this authorisation becomes effective nor at the time it is exercised. Shares issued or to be issued to fulfill option or conversion rights or option or conversion obligations arising from bonds with warrants and/or convertible bonds and/or profit participation rights shall be included in this figure, provided that the bonds are issued during the term of this authorisation in analogous application of Section 186 (3) Sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act with exclusion of subscription rights; furthermore, shares issued during the term of this authorisation with simplified exclusion of subscription rights in accordance with or pursuant to Section 186

(3) Sentence 4 of the German Stock Corporation Act or sold after repurchase shall be included in this figure;

The total of the shares issued under this authorisation with exclusion of the subscription right against contributions in cash and/or in kind may not exceed 10% of the share capital of the Company at the time this authorisation becomes effective or - if this value is lower - at the time this authorisation is exercised. The aforementioned 10 % limit shall include (i) shares of the Company that are issued during the term of this authorisation under exclusion of subscription rights from other authorisations and (ii) shares of the Company that are to be issued to fulfill option or conversion rights or option or conversion obligations from option bonds and/or convertible bonds and/or participation rights, provided that the option bonds and/or convertible bonds and/or participation rights are issued during the term of this authorisation under exclusion of subscription rights.

The Executive Board is authorised, with the consent of the Supervisory Board, to determine the further details of the capital increase and the conditions of the share issue. The Supervisory Board is authorised to amend the wording of the Articles of Association after the full or partial implementation of the increase of the share capital from the Authorised Capital 2023 or after the expiry of the authorisation period in accordance with the scope of the capital increase from the Authorised Capital 2023.