    PYRUM   DE000A2G8ZX8

PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG

(PYRUM)
Pyrum Innovations AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

01/14/2022 | 10:25am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.01.2022 / 16:23
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Kai
Last name(s): Winkelmann

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Head of Business Administration

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG

b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
90.00 EUR 2700.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
90.00 EUR 2700.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
13/01/2022; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Frankfurt Stock Exchange
MIC: XFRA


14.01.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Internet: www.pyrum.net

 
End of News DGAP News Service

71995  14.01.2022 

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1,26 M 1,44 M 1,44 M
Net income 2021 -6,17 M -7,06 M -7,06 M
Net cash 2021 23,7 M 27,2 M 27,2 M
P/E ratio 2021 -45,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 279 M 321 M 319 M
EV / Sales 2021 203x
EV / Sales 2022 130x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 872,00 NOK
Average target price 1 260,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 44,5%
EPS Revisions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG-5.50%321
MICHELIN (CGDE)7.56%31 744
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION3.15%31 510
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.9.63%7 679
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG-3.98%7 211
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO., LTD.-10.53%6 944