Pyrum Innovations AG: ???????Pelletiser for carbon black completes existing pyrolysis plant in Dillingen/Saar

Pelletiser for carbon black completes existing pyrolysis plant in Dillingen/Saar

Test operation and certification of the pelletiser started

Demand for carbon black rises sharply as a result of the Ukraine war

Dillingen / Saar, 9 May 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its pyrolysis technology, has started test operation of its new pelletiser at its plant site in Dillingen. The pelletiser enables the recovered carbon black (rCB) obtained by means of the pyrolysis process to be bonded into pellets, which increases the transportability as well as facilitates the further processing of the raw material. For example, the pelletiser enables the rCB to be transported as bulk material in trucks, eliminating the need for packaging, and to be resold to various industries, including large tyre manufacturers whose production processes often only allow the acceptance of rCB pellets. This also increases the price that can be obtained for Pyrum for the rCB produced. After the shredder, the thermolysis reactor and the rCB mill, the pelletiser, the last missing component of the pyrolysis plant, was put into operation.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "With the pelletiser, which has already been running in test mode since Easter, we can now demonstrate the operation of a Pyrum pyrolysis plant from start to finish in continuous industrial operation. We have also already sent several hundred kilograms of the rCB pellets to laboratories to have the quality certified. According to plan, the pelletiser is scheduled to start commercial operations in the fourth quarter of the current year. However, given the milestones already achieved, we currently assume that an earlier regular operation is possible."

Carbon black is used as a raw material in numerous industries, e.g. in the tyre industry for the production of new tyres, but also in the plastics or electrical industry. Since the start of the war in Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions imposed on Russia, Pyrum Innovations AG has recorded significantly higher demand for its rCB. Before the conflict began, around 60% of the carbon black processed in Germany had been imported from Russia. Since then, Pyrum has also received an increasing number of enquiries from industries that the Company did not previously have in mind as potential customers, including the paint industry and steel foundries. With the expected commissioning of the pelleting plant this year and the ongoing expansion of its site in Dillingen, Pyrum expects to be able to increase its production capacity in the coming quarters.



About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is completely energy self-sufficient, saves a large portion of the CO 2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the ?Grand Prix Mittelstand? ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.



Contact

IR.on AG

Frederic Hilke

Phone: +49 221 9140 970

Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG

Dieselstraße 8

66763 Dillingen / Saar

Email: presse@pyrum.net

https://www.pyrum.net