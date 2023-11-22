EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Study results/Scientific publication

Pyrum Innovations AG: Scientific study by the Fraunhofer Institute confirms enormous CO2 savings of the Pyrum pyrolysis process



22.11.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST

First data analysis of the entire process chain confirms Pyrum's pyrolysis process saves significantly more CO 2 compared to conventional recycling methods

compared to conventional recycling methods “Life Cycle Assessment” by the Fraunhofer Institute for Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology UMSICHT published in the renowned journal "Resources, Conservation and Recycling"

Dillingen / Saar, 22 November 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has once again proven the sustainability of its business model. A scientific study by the Fraunhofer Institute recently published in the renowned journal “Resources, Conservation and Recycling” proves that Pyrum's pyrolysis process offers significant CO 2 savings compared to conventional methods.

The comprehensive “Life Cycle Assessment” (LCA) in the study compares the environmental impact of the pyrolysis of ELT using the Pyrum process with other conventional disposal methods, including incineration in cement plants and material recycling. For the first time, data from the entire process chain of line 1 of the Pyrum plant in Dillingen was used for this purpose. The results show that the recycling of ELT through the Pyrum pyrolysis process is significantly more environmentally friendly than other methods in the categories of global warming, particulate matter and resource use. Overall, the Pyrum pyrolysis process results in a CO 2 saving of 703 kg CO 2 equivalent per tonne of ELT. By comparison, the current recycling mix in Germany achieves a saving of 561 kg CO 2 equivalent per tonne of ELT.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “The pyrolysis of ELT using the Pyrum process is superior to conventional utilisation methods. In addition to the LCA already carried out by Fraunhofer UMSICHT last year, the study results now published include real operating data from the mill and agglomeration. This means that the database is very robust and the results underline the enormous potential of the Pyrum pyrolysis technology in ELT recycling.”

The complete article on the results of the Fraunhofer Institute's LCA is available at https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0921344923003890.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the “Grand Prix Mittelstand” (“Großer Preis des Mittelstandes”) from the German state of Saarland.

https://www.pyrum.net/

