Pyrum Innovations AG english

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name
Name and legal form: Satherm GmbH Industriebedarf
2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Jürgen Franz
Last name(s): Opitz
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body
b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name
Pyrum Innovations AG
b) LEI
39120067WWD5WF229E72
4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
685.40 NOK 976695.00 NOK
689.90 NOK 6899.00 NOK
d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
685.43 NOK 983594.00 NOK
e) Date of the transaction
04/11/2021; UTC+1
f) Place of the transaction
Name: Oslo
MIC: XOSL
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Internet: www.pyrum.net
