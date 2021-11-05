Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Pyrum Innovations AG
  News
  Summary
    PYRUM   DE000A2G8ZX8

PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG

(PYRUM)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Oslo Bors - 11/04
669.9 EUR   -3.89%
09:56aPyrum Innovations AG english
DJ
09:54aPYRUM INNOVATIONS AG : Mandatory notification of trades by primary insiders
AQ
11/01Pyrum Innovations Ends Oslo IPO's Stabilization Period
MT
Pyrum Innovations AG english

11/05/2021 | 09:56am EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.11.2021 / 14:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name 

 
 
 Name and legal form: Satherm GmbH Industriebedarf 
 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status 
 
 
 Person closely associated with: 
 
 Title: 
 
 First name:   Jürgen Franz 
 
 Last name(s): Opitz 
 
 Position:     Member of the administrative or supervisory body 
 b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name 
 
 
 Pyrum Innovations AG 
 b) LEI 
 
 
 39120067WWD5WF229E72 
 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code 
 
 
 Type:          Share 
 
 ISIN:          DE000A2G8ZX8 
 b) Nature of the transaction 
 
 
 Acquisition 
 c) Price(s) and volume(s) 
 
 
 Price(s)      Volume(s) 
 
 685.40 NOK    976695.00 NOK 
 
 689.90 NOK    6899.00 NOK 
 d) Aggregated information 
 
 
 Price         Aggregated volume 
 
 685.43 NOK    983594.00 NOK 
 e) Date of the transaction 
 
 
 04/11/2021; UTC+1 
 f) Place of the transaction 
 
 
 Name:          Oslo 
 
 MIC:           XOSL

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

05.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Pyrum Innovations AG 
              Dieselstraße 8 
              66763 Dillingen/Saar 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.pyrum.net 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

70902 05.11.2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1246686&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 05, 2021 09:55 ET (13:55 GMT)

