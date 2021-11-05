Pyrum Innovations AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 05.11.2021 / 14:54 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Name and legal form: Satherm GmbH Industriebedarf 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Jürgen Franz Last name(s): Opitz Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body b) Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Pyrum Innovations AG b) LEI 39120067WWD5WF229E72 4. Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code Type: Share ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 685.40 NOK 976695.00 NOK 689.90 NOK 6899.00 NOK d) Aggregated information Price Aggregated volume 685.43 NOK 983594.00 NOK e) Date of the transaction 04/11/2021; UTC+1 f) Place of the transaction Name: Oslo MIC: XOSL

Language: English Company: Pyrum Innovations AG Dieselstraße 8 66763 Dillingen/Saar Germany Internet: www.pyrum.net End of News DGAP News Service =------------

