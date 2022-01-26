Log in
    PYRUM   DE000A2G8ZX8

PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG

(PYRUM)
Pyrum Innovations AG: market making agreement with Pareto Securities AS

01/26/2022 | 02:32am EST
DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Agreement
Pyrum Innovations AG: market making agreement with Pareto Securities AS

26.01.2022 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum Innovations AG: market making agreement with Pareto Securities AS

Dillingen / Saar, 26 January 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum" or "the Company"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has entered into a market making agreement with Pareto Securities AS. The purpose of the agreement is to enhance liquidity in the trading of the Company's shares. The agreement is in accordance with the standard requirements of Euronext Oslo Stock Exchange. First day of market making will be on 27 January 2022.
 

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is completely energy self-sufficient, saves up to 98% of the CO2 emissionsnormally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material and can be used as a raw material in production processes. In addition, Pyrum is continuously researching both new input materials as well as new raw materials to be produced, for example with the ongoing tests for the extraction of hydrogen from the gas obtained by means of the patented technology. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the "Grand Prix Mittelstand" ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.

Contact

IR.on AG
Dariusch Manssuri, Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstrasse 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse@pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net


26.01.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
EQS News ID: 1272689

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1272689  26.01.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1272689&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
