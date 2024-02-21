EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

21.02.2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Pyrum Innovations AG reaches next milestone: First oil delivery from the new plant on its way to BASF

Positive sampling - pyrolysis oil from the new plant fulfils all required specifications

First oil delivery from new reactor 2 in Dillingen is delivered to BASF

Next commissioning run with focus on in-house power generation from pyrolysis gas planned within the next two weeks

Dillingen / Saar, 21 February 2024 - Pyrum Innovations AG (“Pyrum”, the “Company”, ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has reached a new milestone with reactor 2 (TAD 2) of the new plant at its main site in Dillingen/Saar. In the course of the third commissioning run of TAD 2, the first truck with a delivery volume of around 24,000 litres of pyrolysis oil will be sent to BASF this morning. Following the last test run, the pyrolysis oil was carefully tested to ensure that it met all the required specifications. The sampling of the oil was successful, so delivery to BASF can proceed as planned and there are no more obstacles to future deliveries. Around 60,000 litres of oil have already been produced at the new plant and further deliveries are expected in the near future.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: “The result speaks for itself. After three weeks of continuous production, we have reached a new milestone with the first delivery of our pyrolysis oil from TAD 2 to BASF. We are very proud to have achieved this ahead of schedule, which is largely due to the dedication of our team. We are now in a successful phase of our roll-out plan and are now preparing for our new intermediate goals – the in-house generation of electricity from TAD 2 and the first test run of TAD 3.”

Reactor 2 is now in the thermal cleaning phase before being completely shut down for further testing. The next operational run is planned within the next two weeks as part of the start of self-generation of electricity from the pyrolysis gas in the turbines.

The lessons learned from the TAD 2 test runs are now being applied to the third reactor in Dillingen. Preparations for the first test run should be completed by the end of March, with the aim of rapidly ramping up this reactor to 80% of its nominal capacity. The new plant will triple the previous production capacity.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres and various plastics with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is largely energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been a finalist in the Grand Prix of German SMEs (Großer Preis des Mittelstandes) three times in a row.

https://www.pyrum.net/en/

