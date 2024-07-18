Agenda Index

Valid cast

Representation For-votes

For-

Against-

Against-

Abstain

Proposed

item

votes

of share

votes

votes

votes %

resolution

capital in %

%

2

Resolution on the discharge of the

1,368,812

42.07

1,365,650

99.77

3,162

0.23

159

accepted

members of the Executive Board of

Pyrum Innovations AG for the 2023

financial year

3

Resolution on the discharge of the

1,456,515

44.76

1,453,128

99.77

3,387

0.23

359

accepted

members of the Supervisory Board of

Pyrum Innovations AG for the 2023

financial year

4

Resolution on the election of the auditor

1,728,425

53.12

1,725,243

99.82

3,182

0.18

1,035

accepted

and the Group auditor for the 2024

financial year

5

Resolution on the cancellation of the

1,601,080

49.21

1,597,570

99.78

3,510

0.22

128,380

accepted

Authorised Capital 2023, the creation of

new Authorised Capital 2024 with the

authorisation to exclude subscription

rights and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association

6

Resolution on the creation of an

1,600,810

49.20

1,596,760

99.75

4,050

0.25

128,650

accepted

authorization to issue and exclude

subscription rights to convertible bonds

and/or bonds with warrants, profit

participation rights and/or participating

bonds (or combinations of these

instruments) together with the creation

of the Conditional Capital WSV 2024

and corresponding amendment to the

Articles of Association

7

Resolution on the authorization to issue

1,728,557

53.13

1,600,838

92.61

127,719

7.39

903

accepted

share options to employees of the

Company and affiliated companies

(Stock Option Program 2024), on the creation of Conditional Capital 2024 I and corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association

