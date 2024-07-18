Agenda Index
Valid cast
Representation For-votes
For-
Against-
Against-
Abstain
Proposed
item
votes
of share
votes
votes
votes %
resolution
capital in %
%
2
Resolution on the discharge of the
1,368,812
42.07
1,365,650
99.77
3,162
0.23
159
accepted
members of the Executive Board of
Pyrum Innovations AG for the 2023
financial year
3
Resolution on the discharge of the
1,456,515
44.76
1,453,128
99.77
3,387
0.23
359
accepted
members of the Supervisory Board of
Pyrum Innovations AG for the 2023
financial year
4
Resolution on the election of the auditor
1,728,425
53.12
1,725,243
99.82
3,182
0.18
1,035
accepted
and the Group auditor for the 2024
financial year
5
Resolution on the cancellation of the
1,601,080
49.21
1,597,570
99.78
3,510
0.22
128,380
accepted
Authorised Capital 2023, the creation of
new Authorised Capital 2024 with the
authorisation to exclude subscription
rights and the corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association
6
Resolution on the creation of an
1,600,810
49.20
1,596,760
99.75
4,050
0.25
128,650
accepted
authorization to issue and exclude
subscription rights to convertible bonds
and/or bonds with warrants, profit
participation rights and/or participating
bonds (or combinations of these
instruments) together with the creation
of the Conditional Capital WSV 2024
and corresponding amendment to the
Articles of Association
7
Resolution on the authorization to issue
1,728,557
53.13
1,600,838
92.61
127,719
7.39
903
accepted
share options to employees of the
Company and affiliated companies
(Stock Option Program 2024), on the creation of Conditional Capital 2024 I and corresponding amendment to the Articles of Association
