  Homepage
  Equities
  Norway
  Oslo Bors
  Pyrum Innovations AG
  News
  Summary
    PYRUM   DE000A2G8ZX8

PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG

(PYRUM)
End-of-day quote Oslo Bors  -  2022-11-07
640.00 EUR   -0.62%
10/07Pyrum Innovations : honoured with the MATERIALICA Award 2022
PU
10/05Pyrum Obtains Operating Permit for New Production Lines at German Pyrolysis Plant
MT
10/05​​​​​​​Pyrum receives official operating permit for the expansion of the main plant in Dillingen/Saar
EQ
Pyrum Innovations : Fraunhofer LCA Analysis on behalf of Pyrum Innovations - Results

11/09/2022
Comparative Life Cycle Assessment of End- of-Life Options for Used Tires

-

Fraunhofer UMSICHT

Maga, D.; Aryan, V.; Blömer, J. (2022): Comparative Life Cycle Assessment of End-of-Life Options for Used Tires; Fraunhofer-Institut für Environmental, Safety and Energy Technology UMSICHT

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction Fraunhofer Umsicht
  2. Life Cycle Assessment Procedure
  3. Objectives
  4. Data Base
  5. Results
  6. Interpretation

Seite 2

08.11.2022

© Fraunhofer

- confidential -

Titelbild: © Fraunhofer UMSICHT

02

-

The Fraunhofer UMSICHT

Seite 3

08.11.2022

© Fraunhofer UMSICHT

- confidential -

Fraunhofer UMSICHT

Oberhausen and Sulzbach-Rosenberg

© Fraunhofer UMSICHT / aviate Luftaufnahmen

© Fraunhofer UMSICHT

Location in Oberhausen

Location in Sulzbach-Rosenberg

Revenue 2020

€39.8 million (25.6% industry share)

Revenue 2020

€14.16 million

Employees

473

(287 permanent staff)

Employees

104 (57 permanent staff)

scientific

218

(thereof 32.5% women)

scientific

43 (thereof 10.7% women)

administrative

69

administrative

14

students, pupils,

students, pupils,

interns

174

interns

44

apprentices

12

apprentices

3

Labs & tech. facilities

4500 m² out of 30,000 m² total area

Technical facilities

2100 m²

Page 4

08/11/2022

© Fraunhofer UMSICHT

- confidential -

Data and Facts

Location Oberhausen

Foundation

1990

Revenue 2020

€39.8 million

Employees

473

permanent staff

287

scientific

218 (thereof 32.5% women)

administrative

69

students, pupils,

174

interns

apprentices

12

Labs & tech. facilities

4500 m²

Total area

30.000 m²

  • As of 31.12.2020

© Fraunhofer UMSICHT

"We are committed to sustainability. And 'we' means the entire workforce - regardless of functions and work

areas."

Prof. Dr.-Ing. Eckhard Weidner,

Director of Fraunhofer UMSICHT

Page 5

08/11/2022

© Fraunhofer UMSICHT

- confidential -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Pyrum Innovations AG published this content on 09 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 09:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1,73 M 1,75 M 1,75 M
Net income 2022 -4,84 M -4,87 M -4,87 M
Net cash 2022 2,16 M 2,18 M 2,18 M
P/E ratio 2022 -41,1x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 203 M 204 M 204 M
EV / Sales 2022 116x
EV / Sales 2023 16,6x
Nbr of Employees 56
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 640,00 NOK
Average target price 950,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Klein Chief Executive Officer
Kai Winkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Alf Klaus Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Renata Bandov Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Kapf Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG-37.25%204
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION8.53%25 608
MICHELIN (CGDE)-26.76%18 882
MRF LIMITED29.50%4 952
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-15.32%4 672
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-34.10%4 057