Pyrum Innovations AG Annual General Meeting 2024

18.07.2024 / Start 10:00 o'clock

Global End-of-Life-Tire (ELT) market accounts for approx. 30.9 mt p.a.

  • as tightening regulatory environment forces countries and corporates to take action

Global ELTs Market comparison 2024 to 2030 (estimations Pyrum)

Worldwide annual volume of end-of-life tires:

30.9 million tonnes

=> Market size: 22.5 Billion €/Year*

Tightening regulatory environment

Landfill Ban

The landfill of End-of-Life-Tires and shredded tires is prohibited

European annual volume of end-of-life tires:

3.4 million tonnes

=> 2.5 Billion €/Year*

Available

tires

Burning

10%

2%

Export

10%

Burning

50%

20242030

Granulates

30%

Granulates

10%

Export

2%

Potential

Available

Tires 86%

Ban on incineration

Prohibition of burning rubber products

Prohibited the use of shredded tire granulate outdoors

Ban of Rubber granulates

Summer 2023: EU has decided to forbid the use of

NEW

rubber granulates for certain uses (microplastics) =>

30 % of used tires are used for this purpose

OEM Audits are requiring circularity grades

The market is pushing for new raw materials

Increasing cost of CO2

Burning tires becomes more and more expensive

* Based on 100 €/ton Gatefee, 250 €/ton Steel, 550 €/ton Pyrum Oil and 1.200€/ton rCB

3

Pyrum offers patented technology with strong value proposition…

… converting rubber into several high value chemical products - thermolysis oil, carbon and gas

How Pyrum creates value

Pyrum oil

250 kg/h

4

Our history in short with TRL (Technical Readiness Level)

Key milestones

TRL 1 - 4

TRL 5 - 7

TRL 8

TRL 9

Building

EU Horizon

rCB MoU/HoT

Listing

Production

New cooperation

City Council

Switch to

Foundation

agreement

Frankfurt

High Class

start with

Agreement for

70% of

permission and

of Pyrum

REACH

2020

Investment of 16

Continental and

Stock

LCA with

Pyrum rCB

agreement and

new Plant in

production to

Innovations

start of

Project

Mio. € in Pyrum

Pirelli

Exchange

Fraunhofer

in Korbach

loan agreement

Perl-Besch

Pyrum rCB

construction Certification

2008

2013

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Oil purchasing

Recycling contract

First 100%

Successful

Successful

IPO

Warm Ramp

ISCC+ for

Warm Ramp

RCS Certificate

agreement (100

Michelin Plant

rCB Bike Tire

40 Mio. €

rCB + Oil

IMUG ESG

Up Line 2

Up Line 3

kT/year)

Homburg

"The Green

for textile

raised

Production

Rating "Very

Latest success

Marathon"

Industry

Good"

Production start with Pyrum rCB at

Continental in

Korbach

50 Mio. € new Loan Agreement for Roll Out financing

Schwalbe

switches 70% of entire production to Pyrum rCB

Transformation from Start-Up to Automotive Supplier

5

The last important Milestone to close the loop: rCB

No rCB can be sold to the market without those certificates

Pyrum was transformed from a Start-Up to a certified Automative supplier in 1 year!

  • Received certificates:
    • Ecovadis: Silver Status
    • VDA 6.3: Continental, Pirelli, Hankook, Mercedes, BMW
    • ISCC+ for Oil and rCB
    • ISO 9001, ISO 14001
    • Completly new Company structure and staffing
  • Milestone:
    • First official rCB delivery in April 2023
    • First "in Spec" production since June 2023
    • Stable "in Spec" production since September 2023
      • ESSENTIAL for Order of new Line!
      • Price drop from EUR 12 Mio. to EUR 6 Mio. (incl. Supplier Guarantees)

milling

pelletizing

Carbon (TCU)

Milled rCB

rCB

0,5 - 5 mm

10 - 14 µm

0,8 - 2 mm

Hardness 35 - 50 cN

6

Important rCB Milestones, Quantity increase required

rCB is ready, we just need more of it!

Turnover importance per product stream

rCB Ramp Up from Mill and Pelletizer 1 (Q1 23 - Q1 24)

Turnover

Turnover/

TAD 1

TAD 2 Capacity

Type

Plant

capacity 1

Today1

Est. 20251

Gate fee

19 %

65 %

80 %

100 %

Steel

10 %

65 %

80 %

100 %

Oil

18 %

65 %

80 %

100 %

Textile

1 %

65 %

80 %

100 %

rCB

52 %

20 % ³

0 % ²

100 %

1 Technically possible hourly capacities, compared to Pyrum Serial Line , ² Under Construction. ³ Capacity limit reached

  • The rCB sales represent more than 50% of the revenues of a plant
  • Turnover will only increase significantly once higher rCB volumes can be produced => New line is ordered

92,88

100

80,14

80

59,74

tonnes

60

39,53

40

19,84

20

0

Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024

  • Stable improvement of rCB production (drop in Q3 2023 due to audit modifications)
  • Stable industrial deliveries to Continental and Schwalbe since 2023
  • First real products have entered the market in 2023 and demand is strongly rising
  • The Technology, developed in the last 2 years together with Continental, runs stable, reliable and produces automotive quality
  • New Mill and Pelletizing is designed according to facts = new Pin Mixer is > 5 times bigger
  • Long term rCB Offtake Agreements are under negotiation

7

rCB real applications of circularity

  • areas of use that are already in operation

Continental solid tires in sale since September 2023

  • Production of Continental solid tires, in the Continental Plant in Korbach (Germany), has started in calendar week 23 2023.
  • Continental has announced: latest in 2050 all Continental products will be 100% made of circular materials. So rCB is unavoidable.
  • The JDA between Continental and Pyrum works hardly on the increase of rCB use in rubber formulas at Continental.

Quelle: Continental Press release 12.09.2023

8

rCB real applications of circularity

  • areas of use that are already in operation

Schwalbe Recycling System

  • More than 1,800 bike stores in Germany are participating = almost 1/3 of German market.
  • The first 100% Pyrum rCB tire was released at EUROBIKE in June 2023.
  • To date, 940,000 bicycle tyres have already been recycled and returned to the cycle.
  • Schwalbe switches 70% of its tire production to Pyrum rCB.

Source: Schwalbe

9

Real applications of circularity

… areas of use that are already in operation

VAUDE Outdoor Equipment and Clothing

Source: https://www.vaude.com/de-DE/Herren/Beliebt-Neu/Altreifen-Recycling/

Source: https://www.vaude.com/de-DE/Herren/Beliebt-Neu/Altreifen-Recycling/

10

