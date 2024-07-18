Pyrum Innovations AG
Pyrum Innovations AG Annual General Meeting 2024
18.07.2024 / Start 10:00 o'clock
Global End-of-Life-Tire (ELT) market accounts for approx. 30.9 mt p.a.
- as tightening regulatory environment forces countries and corporates to take action
Global ELTs Market comparison 2024 to 2030 (estimations Pyrum)
Worldwide annual volume of end-of-life tires:
30.9 million tonnes
=> Market size: 22.5 Billion €/Year*
Tightening regulatory environment
Landfill Ban
The landfill of End-of-Life-Tires and shredded tires is prohibited
European annual volume of end-of-life tires:
3.4 million tonnes
=> 2.5 Billion €/Year*
Available
tires
Burning
10%
2%
Export
10%
Burning
50%
20242030
Granulates
30%
Granulates
10%
Export
2%
Potential
Available
Tires 86%
Ban on incineration
Prohibition of burning rubber products
Prohibited the use of shredded tire granulate outdoors
Ban of Rubber granulates
Summer 2023: EU has decided to forbid the use of
NEW
rubber granulates for certain uses (microplastics) =>
30 % of used tires are used for this purpose
OEM Audits are requiring circularity grades
The market is pushing for new raw materials
Increasing cost of CO2
Burning tires becomes more and more expensive
* Based on 100 €/ton Gatefee, 250 €/ton Steel, 550 €/ton Pyrum Oil and 1.200€/ton rCB
3
Pyrum offers patented technology with strong value proposition…
… converting rubber into several high value chemical products - thermolysis oil, carbon and gas
How Pyrum creates value
Pyrum oil
250 kg/h
4
Our history in short with TRL (Technical Readiness Level)
Key milestones
TRL 1 - 4
TRL 5 - 7
TRL 8
TRL 9
Building
EU Horizon
rCB MoU/HoT
Listing
Production
New cooperation
City Council
Switch to
Foundation
agreement
Frankfurt
High Class
start with
Agreement for
70% of
permission and
of Pyrum
REACH
2020
Investment of 16
Continental and
Stock
LCA with
Pyrum rCB
agreement and
new Plant in
production to
Innovations
start of
Project
Mio. € in Pyrum
Pirelli
Exchange
Fraunhofer
in Korbach
loan agreement
Perl-Besch
Pyrum rCB
construction Certification
2008
2013
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Oil purchasing
Recycling contract
First 100%
Successful
Successful
IPO
Warm Ramp
ISCC+ for
Warm Ramp
RCS Certificate
agreement (100
Michelin Plant
rCB Bike Tire
40 Mio. €
rCB + Oil
IMUG ESG
Up Line 2
Up Line 3
kT/year)
Homburg
"The Green
for textile
raised
Production
Rating "Very
Latest success
Marathon"
Industry
Good"
Production start with Pyrum rCB at
Continental in
Korbach
50 Mio. € new Loan Agreement for Roll Out financing
Schwalbe
switches 70% of entire production to Pyrum rCB
Transformation from Start-Up to Automotive Supplier
5
The last important Milestone to close the loop: rCB
No rCB can be sold to the market without those certificates
Pyrum was transformed from a Start-Up to a certified Automative supplier in 1 year!
- Received certificates:
- Ecovadis: Silver Status
- VDA 6.3: Continental, Pirelli, Hankook, Mercedes, BMW
- ISCC+ for Oil and rCB
- ISO 9001, ISO 14001
- Completly new Company structure and staffing
- Milestone:
- First official rCB delivery in April 2023
- First "in Spec" production since June 2023
- Stable "in Spec" production since September 2023
- ESSENTIAL for Order of new Line!
- Price drop from EUR 12 Mio. to EUR 6 Mio. (incl. Supplier Guarantees)
milling
pelletizing
Carbon (TCU)
Milled rCB
rCB
0,5 - 5 mm
10 - 14 µm
0,8 - 2 mm
Hardness 35 - 50 cN
6
Important rCB Milestones, Quantity increase required
rCB is ready, we just need more of it!
Turnover importance per product stream
rCB Ramp Up from Mill and Pelletizer 1 (Q1 23 - Q1 24)
Turnover
Turnover/
TAD 1
TAD 2 Capacity
Type
Plant
capacity 1
Today1
Est. 20251
Gate fee
19 %
65 %
80 %
100 %
Steel
10 %
65 %
80 %
100 %
Oil
18 %
65 %
80 %
100 %
Textile
1 %
65 %
80 %
100 %
rCB
52 %
20 % ³
0 % ²
100 %
1 Technically possible hourly capacities, compared to Pyrum Serial Line , ² Under Construction. ³ Capacity limit reached
- The rCB sales represent more than 50% of the revenues of a plant
- Turnover will only increase significantly once higher rCB volumes can be produced => New line is ordered
92,88
100
80,14
80
59,74
tonnes
60
39,53
40
19,84
20
0
Q1 2023 Q2 2023 Q3 2023 Q4 2023 Q1 2024
- Stable improvement of rCB production (drop in Q3 2023 due to audit modifications)
- Stable industrial deliveries to Continental and Schwalbe since 2023
- First real products have entered the market in 2023 and demand is strongly rising
- The Technology, developed in the last 2 years together with Continental, runs stable, reliable and produces automotive quality
- New Mill and Pelletizing is designed according to facts = new Pin Mixer is > 5 times bigger
- Long term rCB Offtake Agreements are under negotiation
7
rCB real applications of circularity
- areas of use that are already in operation
Continental solid tires in sale since September 2023
- Production of Continental solid tires, in the Continental Plant in Korbach (Germany), has started in calendar week 23 2023.
- Continental has announced: latest in 2050 all Continental products will be 100% made of circular materials. So rCB is unavoidable.
- The JDA between Continental and Pyrum works hardly on the increase of rCB use in rubber formulas at Continental.
Quelle: Continental Press release 12.09.2023
8
rCB real applications of circularity
- areas of use that are already in operation
Schwalbe Recycling System
- More than 1,800 bike stores in Germany are participating = almost 1/3 of German market.
- The first 100% Pyrum rCB tire was released at EUROBIKE in June 2023.
- To date, 940,000 bicycle tyres have already been recycled and returned to the cycle.
- Schwalbe switches 70% of its tire production to Pyrum rCB.
Source: Schwalbe
9
Real applications of circularity
… areas of use that are already in operation
VAUDE Outdoor Equipment and Clothing
Source: https://www.vaude.com/de-DE/Herren/Beliebt-Neu/Altreifen-Recycling/
Source: https://www.vaude.com/de-DE/Herren/Beliebt-Neu/Altreifen-Recycling/
10
Um den Rest dieser Noodl zu lesen, rufen Sie bitte die Originalversion auf, und zwar hier.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Pyrum Innovations AG published this content on 18 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2024 15:00:03 UTC.