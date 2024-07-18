* Based on 100 €/ton Gatefee, 250 €/ton Steel, 550 €/ton Pyrum Oil and 1.200€/ton rCB

Burning tires becomes more and more expensive

The market is pushing for new raw materials

30 % of used tires are used for this purpose

rubber granulates for certain uses (microplastics) =>

Summer 2023: EU has decided to forbid the use of

Prohibited the use of shredded tire granulate outdoors

The landfill of End-of-Life-Tires and shredded tires is prohibited

as tightening regulatory environment forces countries and corporates to take action

How Pyrum creates value

… converting rubber into several high value chemical products - thermolysis oil, carbon and gas

Pyrum offers patented technology with strong value proposition…

Transformation from Start-Up to Automotive Supplier

switches 70% of entire production to Pyrum rCB

50 Mio. € new Loan Agreement for Roll Out financing

Production start with Pyrum rCB at

new Plant in

Our history in short with TRL (Technical Readiness Level)

The last important Milestone to close the loop: rCB

No rCB can be sold to the market without those certificates

Pyrum was transformed from a Start-Up to a certified Automative supplier in 1 year!

Received certificates:

Ecovadis: Silver Status VDA 6.3: Continental, Pirelli, Hankook, Mercedes, BMW ISCC+ for Oil and rCB ISO 9001, ISO 14001 Completly new Company structure and staffing

Milestone:

First official rCB delivery in April 2023 First "in Spec" production since June 2023 Stable "in Spec" production since September 2023 ESSENTIAL for Order of new Line! Price drop from EUR 12 Mio. to EUR 6 Mio. (incl. Supplier Guarantees)



milling pelletizing Carbon (TCU) Milled rCB rCB 0,5 - 5 mm 10 - 14 µm 0,8 - 2 mm Hardness 35 - 50 cN

6