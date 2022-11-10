Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Norway
  4. Oslo Bors
  5. Pyrum Innovations AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYRUM   DE000A2G8ZX8

PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG

(PYRUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Oslo Bors  -  2022-11-08
646.00 EUR   +0.94%
Pyrum Innovations : awarded as Employer of the Future

11/10/2022 | 08:49am EST
Dillingen / Saar, 10 November 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has been named an "Employer of the Future" ("Arbeitgeber der Zukunft") by the German Innovation Institute for Sustainability and Digitalisation (Deutsche Innovationsinstitut für Nachhaltigkeit und Digitalisierung, DIND). The award was based on a multi-stage assessment process in which DIND experts examined the Company's sustainability and analysed its digital touchpoints and brand presence. The official award ceremony will take place on 1 December 2022 in Cologne by the former Federal Minister of Economics Brigitte Zypries.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are very pleased about the award as Employer of the Future, which also confirms our sustainable business model and our innovative technology. In order to exploit our great potential, we naturally need the right employees. In this respect, we see the Employer of the Future seal as another argument to inspire skilled workers to join us."

The focus of the evaluation process was on reviewing aspects that contribute to the attractiveness of a company and are important for its future viability, in particular digitalisation and sustainability. In doing so, the DIND develops methodology, content and assessment criteria together with top experts from different disciplines and reviews them at regular intervals.

About Pyrum Innovations AG
Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is completely energy self-sufficient, saves up to 98% of the CO2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-lifetyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material and can be used as a raw material in production processes. In addition, Pyrum is continuously researching both new input materials as well as new raw materials to be produced, for example with the ongoing tests for the extraction of hydrogen from the gas obtained by means of the patented technology. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the "Grand Prix Mittelstand" ("Großer
Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.


Contact
IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum(at)ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstrasse 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse(at)pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net

Disclaimer

Pyrum Innovations AG published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 13:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
