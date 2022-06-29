Log in
    PYRUM   DE000A2G8ZX8

PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG

(PYRUM)
  Report
End-of-day quote Oslo Bors  -  2022-06-27
666.00 EUR   -1.19%
06/28PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
06/28PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG : Mandatory notification of trades by primary insiders
AQ
06/27Pyrum CN - AGM - Clarification regards proxy voting instructions of VPS shareholders
AQ
Pyrum Innovations awarded silver status in its first sustainability rating by EcoVadis

06/29/2022 | 02:32am EDT
DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Rating
Pyrum Innovations awarded silver status in its first sustainability rating by EcoVadis

29.06.2022 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Pyrum awarded silver status in its first sustainability rating by EcoVadis

Dillingen / Saar, 29 June 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has successfully passed an independent sustainability assessment by EcoVadis for the first time in 2022. In recognition of its sustainability achievements, Pyrum was awarded the Silver Medal by the world's largest provider of corporate sustainability ratings, confirming Pyrum's responsible approach to people and the environment. With an overall score of 59 points, Pyrum ranks among the top 25 per cent of all companies in its industry worldwide assessed by EcoVadis.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are very proud to have been directly awarded the silver medal in our first rating by EcoVadis. Environmental awareness, ethical behaviour and integrity underpin our approach to sustainability. Going forward, we intend to continue to lead by example in our industry and fully commit to expanding our sustainability strategy and activities."

The EcoVadis sustainability rating is one of the best-known ratings in the world. More than 95,000 companies in 200 industries and 175 countries rely on EcoVadis to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their own companies and business partners. The EcoVadis methodology is based on international sustainability standards (Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact, ISO 26000) and overseen by a scientific panel of CSR and supply chain experts to produce reliable CSR ratings. Corporate activities are assessed in the areas of environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.


About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life-tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient, saves a large portion of the CO2 emissions normally generated during the disposal of end-of-life-tyres in a cement plant and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life-tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the “Grand Prix Mittelstand” ("Großer Preis des Mittelstandes") from the German state of Saarland.


Contact

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
Email: pyrum@ir-on.com

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
Email: presse@pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net/en

 


29.06.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 1385985

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1385985  29.06.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1385985&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
