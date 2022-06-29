DGAP-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Sustainability/Rating

Pyrum Innovations awarded silver status in its first sustainability rating by EcoVadis



29.06.2022 / 08:30

Dillingen / Saar, 29 June 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum"), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, has successfully passed an independent sustainability assessment by EcoVadis for the first time in 2022. In recognition of its sustainability achievements, Pyrum was awarded the Silver Medal by the world's largest provider of corporate sustainability ratings, confirming Pyrum's responsible approach to people and the environment. With an overall score of 59 points, Pyrum ranks among the top 25 per cent of all companies in its industry worldwide assessed by EcoVadis.

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "We are very proud to have been directly awarded the silver medal in our first rating by EcoVadis. Environmental awareness, ethical behaviour and integrity underpin our approach to sustainability. Going forward, we intend to continue to lead by example in our industry and fully commit to expanding our sustainability strategy and activities."

The EcoVadis sustainability rating is one of the best-known ratings in the world. More than 95,000 companies in 200 industries and 175 countries rely on EcoVadis to monitor and improve the sustainability performance of their own companies and business partners. The EcoVadis methodology is based on international sustainability standards (Global Reporting Initiative, United Nations Global Compact, ISO 26000) and overseen by a scientific panel of CSR and supply chain experts to produce reliable CSR ratings. Corporate activities are assessed in the areas of environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.



