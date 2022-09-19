Advanced search
    PYRUM   DE000A2G8ZX8

PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG

(PYRUM)
End-of-day quote Oslo Bors  -  2022-09-15
670.00 EUR    0.00%
12:13pPyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants
EQ
12:11pPyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants
AQ
09/15​​​​​​​Analysis by Fraunhofer Institute confirms enormous CO2 reductions for Pyrum's pyrolysis process compared to conventional recycling processes for end-of-life tyres
EQ
Pyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants

09/19/2022 | 12:13pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Joint Venture
Pyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants

19-Sep-2022 / 18:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Art. 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

Pyrum and UNITANK sign Memorandum of Understanding to build and operate several pyrolysis plants

Dillingen / Saar, 19 September 2022 - Pyrum Innovations AG and UNITANK Betriebs- und Verwaltungs GmbH today agreed in a Memorandum of Understanding on the joint construction, operation and maintenance of pyrolysis plants for the recycling of end-of-life tyres. The non-binding Memorandum of Understanding provides for the construction of up to ten plants in the EU by 2030. Each of these will have at least three pyrolysis reactors with an average capacity of 20,000 tonnes of end-of-life tyres per year. Pyrum and UNITANK intend to build the first plant in Germany.

 

Contact

Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen / Saar
E-mail: presse@pyrum.net
https://www.pyrum.net

 

IR.on AG
Frederic Hilke
Phone: +49 221 9140 970
E-mail: pyrum@ir-on.com 

 

 

 

19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Pyrum Innovations AG
Dieselstraße 8
66763 Dillingen/Saar
Germany
Phone: +49 6831 959 480
E-mail: contact@pyrum.net
Internet: www.pyrum.net
ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8
WKN: A2G8ZX
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich
EQS News ID: 1445615

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1445615  19-Sep-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1445615&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1,73 M 1,74 M 1,74 M
Net income 2022 -4,84 M -4,85 M -4,85 M
Net cash 2022 2,16 M 2,16 M 2,16 M
P/E ratio 2022 -44,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 213 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2022 122x
EV / Sales 2023 17,5x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 100%
Pyrum Innovations AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 670,00 NOK
Average target price 950,00 NOK
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Pascal Klein Chief Executive Officer
Kai Winkelmann Chief Financial Officer
Alf Klaus Schmidt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Renata Bandov Member-Supervisory Board
Michael Kapf Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PYRUM INNOVATIONS AG-34.31%214
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION1.62%24 487
MICHELIN (CGDE)-32.38%17 336
BALKRISHNA INDUSTRIES LIMITED-17.62%4 639
MRF LIMITED17.32%4 579
SAILUN GROUP CO., LTD.-28.13%4 453