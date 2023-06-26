EQS-News: Pyrum Innovations AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Product Launch

World's first bicycle tyre made from used tyres: Pyrum supplies rCB for Schwalbe's 'Green Marathon'



26.06.2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST

World's first bicycle tyre made from used tyres: Pyrum supplies rCB for Schwalbe's "Green Marathon"

First product from the Schwalbe Recycling System developed by Pyrum, Ralf Bohle GmbH and TH Köln on the market

Pyrum supplies recovered carbon black (rCB) for the production of the innovative bicycle tyre and thus contributes significantly to saving more than a third of CO 2 eQ compared to the predecessor model

eQ compared to the predecessor model "Green Marathon" receives Eurobike Award and as the only product also the Green Award at the Eurobike trade fair in Frankfurt

Dillingen / Saar, 26 June 2023 - Pyrum Innovations AG ("Pyrum", the "company", ISIN: DE000A2G8ZX8), a pioneer in the sustainable recycling of end-of-life tyres (ELT) based on its patented pyrolysis technology, and bicycle tyre manufacturer Ralf Bohle GmbH (brand: "Schwalbe") have developed the world's first bicycle tyre made from recycled tyres. In the process, 100% recovered carbon black (rCB) from Pyrum is used to manufacture the "Green Marathon", which serves as a direct product of the recycling process and replaces fossil carbon black.

The production of the innovative bicycle tyre saves more than one third of CO 2 eQ compared to the predecessor model. To determine the CO 2 savings, a detailed Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) of both models was calculated and evaluated according to the common IPCC AR6 standard (GWP 100, excl. biogenic CO 2 ).

Pascal Klein, CEO of Pyrum Innovations AG: "The Green Marathon is an impressive example of how Pyrum can close the recycling loop with its partners. We are proud that our recycled material forms the basis for the world's first bicycle tyre made from end-of-life tyres. This development is further proof of our commitment to sustainability and the circular economy. Together with Schwalbe, we will continue to work on creating environmentally friendly solutions for the tyre industry and continuously expand recycling opportunities."

A new benchmark in environmental friendliness: The "Green Marathon" is the first product to emerge from the Schwalbe Recycling System. This is a joint project by Pyrum, Ralf Bohle GmbH and the TH Köln (University of Applied Sciences), which enables the world's first and to date only holistic process for recycling end-of-life bicycle tyres. Overall, the "Green Marathon" consists of 70 % recycled and renewable materials, uses only fairly traded natural rubber and thus closes the recycling loop. For this product innovation, the "Green Marathon" received the Eurobike Award at the Eurobike trade fair in Frankfurt and – as the only product – also the Green Award, which is awarded for remarkable product innovations in the field of sustainability.

About Pyrum Innovations AG

Pyrum Innovations AG is active in the attractive recycling market for end-of-life tyres with its patented pyrolysis technology. Pyrum's pyrolysis process is energy self-sufficient and, according to the Fraunhofer Institute, saves significantly more CO 2 emissions than today's standard recycling processes for end-of-life tyres - especially compared to incineration in cement plants - and produces new raw materials such as pyrolysis oil, gas and recovered carbon black from the waste used as input materials. In this way, Pyrum closes the recyclable material loop and pursues a completely sustainable business model. As a pioneer, Pyrum Innovations AG was the first company in the end-of-life tyre recycling sector to receive REACH registration from the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) for the pyrolysis oil it produces. This means that the oil is recognised as an official raw material that can be used in production processes. In addition, Pyrum has received ISCC PLUS certification for the pyrolysis oil and the recovered carbon black. Both products are thus considered sustainable and renewable raw materials. In addition, Pyrum has received ISO 14001 certification for its environmental management system and ISO 9001 certification for its quality management system. These achievements have also been recognised by international experts in the tyre industry. For example, Pyrum won the Best Tyre Recycling Innovation category at the inaugural Recircle Awards and has been nominated for the “Grand Prix Mittelstand” (“Großer Preis des Mittelstandes”) from the German state of Saarland.

