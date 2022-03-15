PYX Resources : Annual Report – 31 December 2021

Due to PYX's commitment to the environment, printed copies of the Annual Report are only posted to shareholders who have requested to receive a physical copy
PYX Resources: The Emerging Force in the Premium Zircon Industry
Contents
About PYX Resources
4
Mineral Sands Process
6
Highlights
10
Chairman's Letter
12
Year in Review
16
Management Discussion and Analysis
18
Strategy and Business Model
19
Zircon Centred Innovation
26
Uses of Zircon
28
Operating and Financial Review
33
Market Outlook
38
Resources and Reserves
40
Sustainability
47
Directors' Report
53
Renumeration Report - Audited
61
Corporate Governance
68
Auditor's Independence Declaration
75
Financial Statements and Notes
76
Directors' Declaration
77
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
78
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
79
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
80
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
82
Independent Auditor's Report
120
Shareholder and Investor Information
125
Glossary
127
Corporate Information
129
PYX Resources: The Emerging Force in the Premium Zircon Industry
Forward Looking Statements
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Information
This Annual Report contains forward-looking statements and forward- looking information within the meaning of applicable Australian and UK securities laws, which are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this Report.
Forward-looking information includes, or may be based upon, without limitation, estimates, forecasts and statements as to management's expectations with respect to, among other things, the timing and amount of funding required to execute the Company's exploration, development and business plans, capital and exploration expenditures, the effect on the Company of any changes to existing legislation or policy, government regulation of mining operations, the length of time required to obtain permits, certifications and approvals, the success of exploration, development and mining activities, the geology of the Company's properties, environmental risks, the availability of labour, the focus of the Company in the future, demand and market outlook for precious metals and the prices thereof, progress in development of mineral properties, the Company's ability to raise funding privately or on a public market in the future, the Company's future growth, results of operations, performance, and business prospects and opportunities. Wherever possible, words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "intend", "may" and similar expressions have been used to identify such forward-looking information.
Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is given, and on information available to management at such time. Forward looking information involves significant risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from the results discussed or implied in the forward-looking information. These factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in currency markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, the ability of the Company to access sufficient capital on favourable terms or at all, changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls, regulations, political or economic developments in Indonesia and Australia or other countries in which the Company does business or may carry on business in the future, operational or technical difficulties in connection with exploration or development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, obtaining necessary licenses and permits, diminishing quantities and grades of mineral reserves, contests over title to properties, especially title to undeveloped properties, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties, the uncertainties involved in interpreting drill results and other geological data, environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins and flooding, limitations of insurance of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses and should be considered carefully. Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect the Company's actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Company. Prospective investors should not place undue
reliance on any forward-looking information.
Although the forward-looking information contained in this Report is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective purchasers that actual results will be consistent with such forward- looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.
No stock exchange, regulation services provider, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained in this Report.
Competent Person Statement
The information in this Report that relates to Exploration Targets, Exploration Results, Mineral Resources or Ore Reserves is based on information compiled by Dr. John Chisholm, a Competent Person who is
Fellow of AusIMM (Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy). Dr. Chisholm is engaged by PYX and has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration,
and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code). Dr. Chisholm consents to the inclusion in the Report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
The Mandiri mineral sands deposit hosts a 6 Mt Inferred Mineral Resource of Zircon. The Company originally announced this resource in its Prospectus released on 20 February 2020 and confirms that it
is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Prospectus. All material assumptions and technical parameters disclosed in the Prospectus that underpin the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
The Tisma mineral sands deposit hosts a 4.5 Mt Inferred Mineral Resource of Zircon. The Company originally announced this resource in its Announcement "PYX Resources Limited Agrees to Acquire Tisma Development (HK) Limited, a World-Class, Fully Licensed Mineral Sands Deposit" on NSX on 13 January 2021 and confirms that it is not aware
of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Announcement. All material assumptions and technical parameters disclosed in the Announcement that underpin the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Together the Mandiri and Tisma mineral sand deposits total 10.5 Mt of contained Zircon within a total of 263.5 Mt of heavy mineral sands.
PYX Resources: The Emerging Force in the Premium Zircon Industry
About PYX Resources
PYX Resources Limited (NSX: PYX | LSE:
PYX) is a leading producer of premium
Zircon, listed on the National Stock
Exchange of Australia and on the Main
Market of the London Stock Exchange.
PYX Mandiri is a large-scale,near-surface open pit mine that has been in operation since 2015.
Following the acquisition of Tisma in 2021, PYX boasts the world's 2nd largest producing mineral sands company globally, in terms of Zircon resources (10.5 Mt of inferred resources). PYX Resources controls two large-scale deposits with exploration, to date, validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile and ilmenite, amongst others, within its mineral sands.
Determined to strengthen its position as the industry consolidator of Zircon rich deposits within Kalimantan, PYX is committed to mine responsibly and invest in the wider communities in which it operates. PYX Resources is dedicated to fully developing Mandiri and Tisma, with the vision of exploring and acquiring further mineral sands assets in Asia and beyond.
