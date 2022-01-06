PYX Resources : Application for Quotation of Shares and Cleansing Notice

To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:
Application for quotation of additional securities
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Name of entity
PYX Resources Limited
ABN/ACN
30 073 099 171
We (the entity) give NSX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
Class of securities issued or to be issued
Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if
convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Fully Paid Ordinary Shares ("Shares")
2,182,894 Shares
The Shares are fully paid ordinary shares in the company and rank equally with existing ordinary shares.
Do the securities rank equally in Yes all respects from the date of allotment with an existing class of quoted securities?
If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
Application for quotation of additional securities
5
Issue price or consideration
$nil issue price
6
Purpose of the issue
Shares issued on conversion of 2,182,894
(If issued as consideration for the
Performance Rights on achievement of milestone
acquisition
of
assets,
clearly
- Tranche 8 (Refer Prospectus lodged with NSX
identify those assets)
on 20 February 2020). The Performance Rights
were granted on 20 February 2020 under the
Company's Stock Incentive Plan.
7
Dates of entering securities into
7 January 2022
uncertificated
holdings
or
despatch of certificates
8
Number and class of all
Number
Class
431,064,305
Fully Paid Ordinary
securities
quoted on
NSX
Shares
(including the securities in clause
2 if applicable)
9
Number and class of all
Number
Class
638,811
Shares in escrow until
securities
not
quoted
on
NSX
25-Feb-2022
(including the securities in clause
2 if applicable)
537,500
Unlisted options
($1.00, expiry 22-Feb-
2023)
12,588,437
Performance Rights
convertible into a
maximum of
17,166,409 Shares,
subject to the
achievement of
milestones
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a
Not applicable
trust, distribution policy) on the
increased capital (interests)
Application for quotation of additional securities
