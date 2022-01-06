Log in
    PYX   AU0000078487

PYX RESOURCES LIMITED

(PYX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 11/30
1.625 AUD   -6.07%
01/06PYX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest
PU
01/06PYX RESOURCES : Application for Quotation of Shares and Cleansing Notice
PU
2021PYX RESOURCES : 2021 Investor Newsletter
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PYX Resources : Application for Quotation of Shares and Cleansing Notice

01/06/2022
www.nsxa.com.au

ABN: 11 000 902 063

Application for Quotation of Additional Securities

File Reference:

I:IssuersFormswebsite formsdocuments 2016issuersNSX Quotation of Additional Securities.doc

Application for quotation of additional securities

Table of Contents

INTRODUCTION ....................................................................................................................

2

NEW ISSUE ANNOUNCEMENT, APPLICATION FOR QUOTATION OF ADDITIONAL

SECURITIES AND AGREEMENT .........................................................................................

3

PART 1

- ALL ISSUES ..........................................................................................................

3

PART 2

- BONUS ISSUE OR PRO RATA ISSUE................................................................

5

PART 3

- QUOTATION OF SECURITIES .............................................................................

7

ADDITIONAL SECURITIES FORMING A NEW CLASS OF SECURITIES..............................................

7

QUOTATION AGREEMENT ..................................................................................................

9

Introduction

To ensure the efficient processing of this form by NSX, please:

  1. Adhere to the suggested number of the annexures required by this form.
  2. Complete all statements and questions in this form. (NSX can provide an electronic version of this form on request).

Page 2 of 9

Application for quotation of additional securities

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 11 March 2004. Revised 7 March 2016.

Name of entity

PYX Resources Limited

ABN/ACN

30 073 099 171

We (the entity) give NSX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • Class of securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  • Principal terms of the securities (eg, if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if
    convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares ("Shares")

2,182,894 Shares

The Shares are fully paid ordinary shares in the company and rank equally with existing ordinary shares.

  • Do the securities rank equally in Yes all respects from the date of allotment with an existing class of quoted securities?
    If the additional securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust,
      distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

Page 3 of 9

Application for quotation of additional securities

5

Issue price or consideration

$nil issue price

6

Purpose of the issue

Shares issued on conversion of 2,182,894

(If issued as consideration for the

Performance Rights on achievement of milestone

acquisition

of

assets,

clearly

- Tranche 8 (Refer Prospectus lodged with NSX

identify those assets)

on 20 February 2020). The Performance Rights

were granted on 20 February 2020 under the

Company's Stock Incentive Plan.

7

Dates of entering securities into

7 January 2022

uncertificated

holdings

or

despatch of certificates

8

Number and class of all

Number

Class

431,064,305

Fully Paid Ordinary

securities

quoted on

NSX

Shares

(including the securities in clause

2 if applicable)

9

Number and class of all

Number

Class

638,811

Shares in escrow until

securities

not

quoted

on

NSX

25-Feb-2022

(including the securities in clause

2 if applicable)

537,500

Unlisted options

($1.00, expiry 22-Feb-

2023)

12,588,437

Performance Rights

convertible into a

maximum of

17,166,409 Shares,

subject to the

achievement of

milestones

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

Not applicable

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Page 4 of 9

Application for quotation of additional securities

Part 2 - Bonus issue or pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the securities will be offered
  4. Class of securities to which the offer relates
  5. Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
  7. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  8. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new issue documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

  1. Closing date for receipt of acceptances or renunciations
  2. Names of any underwriters
  3. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  4. Names of any brokers to the issue
  5. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  6. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

Page 5 of 9

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PYX Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
