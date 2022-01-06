PYX Resources : Change of Director's Interest
Change of Director's Interests
Name of entity: PYX Resources Limited
ABN: 30 073 099 171
We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Mr Oliver Hasler
Date of last notice
11 June 2021
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct Interest
Nature of indirect interest
(including registered holder)
Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to
the relevant interest.
Date of change
7 January 2022
No. of securities held prior to change
14,691,331 Performance Rights convertible
into a maximum of 19,229,303 Shares,
subject to the achievement of milestones.
7,786,111 Shares
Class
Shares
Number acquired
2,182,894
Number disposed
-
Value/Consideration
$Nil consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation
No. of securities held after change
12,508,437 Performance Rights convertible
into a maximum of 17,046,409 Shares,
subject to the achievement of milestones.
9,969,005 Shares
Change in Director's Interests
Nature of change
Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back.
Conversion of 2,182,894 Performance Rights to Shares on achievement of milestone - Tranche 8 (Refer Prospectus lodged with NSX on 20 February 2020).
