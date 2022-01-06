Log in
    PYX   AU0000078487

PYX RESOURCES LIMITED

(PYX)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 11/30
1.625 AUD   -6.07%
01/06PYX RESOURCES : Change of Director's Interest
PU
01/06PYX RESOURCES : Application for Quotation of Shares and Cleansing Notice
PU
2021PYX RESOURCES : 2021 Investor Newsletter
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PYX Resources : Change of Director's Interest

01/06/2022 | 11:28pm EST
Change of Director's Interests

Change in Director's Interests

Change in Director's Interests

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to NSX as soon as available. Information and documents given to NSX become NSX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity: PYX Resources Limited

ABN: 30 073 099 171

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Mr Oliver Hasler

Date of last notice

11 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest

Direct Interest

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

the relevant interest.

Date of change

7 January 2022

No. of securities held prior to change

14,691,331 Performance Rights convertible

into a maximum of 19,229,303 Shares,

subject to the achievement of milestones.

7,786,111 Shares

Class

Shares

Number acquired

2,182,894

Number disposed

-

Value/Consideration

$Nil consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

12,508,437 Performance Rights convertible

into a maximum of 17,046,409 Shares,

subject to the achievement of milestones.

9,969,005 Shares

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back.

Conversion of 2,182,894 Performance Rights to Shares on achievement of milestone - Tranche 8 (Refer Prospectus lodged with NSX on 20 February 2020).

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract

Not applicable

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder

(if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

Interest after change

Disclaimer

PYX Resources Ltd. published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:27:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
