PYX Resources : Change of Director's Interest

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Name of entity: PYX Resources Limited

ABN: 30 073 099 171

We (the entity) give NSX the following information under section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Mr Oliver Hasler Date of last notice 11 June 2021

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Interest Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 7 January 2022 No. of securities held prior to change 14,691,331 Performance Rights convertible into a maximum of 19,229,303 Shares, subject to the achievement of milestones. 7,786,111 Shares Class Shares Number acquired 2,182,894 Number disposed - Value/Consideration $Nil consideration

