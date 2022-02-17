Log in
PYX RESOURCES LIMITED

End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED - 02/16
1.315 AUD   +19.55%
PYX Resources : Company Presentation, February 2022

02/17/2022 | 05:42pm EST
The Emerging Force in the

Premium Zircon Industry

Company Presentation, February 2022

PYX is the 2nd Largest Producing Mineral Sands Company

Globally By Zircon Resources

1

Disclaimer

This presentation is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, an advertisement or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy, subscribe for or sell any securities in PYX Resources Limited (PYX or the Company) or an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. By receiving this document you agree to be bound by the following limitations. The information herein, or upon which opinions have been based, has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations, express or implied, or guarantees, can be made as to their accuracy, timeliness or completeness. Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this document are accurate and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation and no reliance should be placed on such information or opinions. Neither the Company nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or agents accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss, however arising, from any use of such information or opinions. Potential investors shall seek and rely on the information published by the Company on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE) platforms. The information and opinions in this document may not be current as of the date it is viewed. We do not endeavor to update any changes to the information and opinions in this presentation. The value of securities mentioned may go up or down, and investors may realize losses on any investments. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Future terms are not guaranteed and loss of capital may occur. Accordingly, potential investors are advised to seek appropriate independent advice, if necessary, to determine the suitability of this investment.

2

CONTENT

Company Overview

04

Zircon Industry Update

17

Valuation Considerations

24

Corporate Update

27

3

Investment Highlights

Dual listed on the NSX and Main Market of LSE, PYX is a mineral sands company at production stage, with substantial upside potential. It is the world's 2nd largest producing mineral sands company based on Zircon resources.

PYX holds two world-class mineral sands deposits which are strategically located in a Belt and Road country, with very high assemblage value Inferred Resources and long mine life.

The company, already in production since 2015, features an excellent geological setting, with JORC Inferred Resources of 14.9 Mt of heavy minerals, including 10.5 Mt of JORC compliant Zircon resources.

The combined HM assemblage is best in class with a value of US$1,680/t and 70% zircon content.

Differentiation through ultra high quality premium Zircon with an assemblage value of US$1,680/t, low radioactivity (U + Th < 500ppm), low alumina and high whiteness, leading in usage for High Tech applications.

A well-diversified portfolio of international blue-chip customers across key geographies and industrial sectors, with a major focus on China.

Strong Zircon price outlook due to supply/demand deficit and a structural supply gap, with demand for Zircon increasing 2.5- 3.0% year-on-year and existing production decreasing at average of 5% p.a.

Top-tier management team with solid track record.

Significant upside potential supported by current share price discount to intrinsic value, potential for volume increase and drastic production cost reduction, additional resources exploration targets and potential for rutile and ilmenite production as well as access to additional acquisition targets.

COMPANY OVERVIEW

4

Business and Dual Listing Update

Business Update: Strong results with solid fundamentals

  • PYX achieved strong volume and top line growth in FY2020 and 1H 2021 (37%/14%), with tight cost control
  • PYX's Zircon order book is very strong, with production slots booked up to March 2022 as a result of PYX's superior quality, the unique whiteness of Kalimantan Zircon and the scarcity of Zircon supply
  • Zircon demand is picking up across its end markets in China, India and Europe, with increased customer diversification
  • Zircon prices are now on the rise again, with 4 increases in 2021, leading to US$2,305 /t (Dec 2020 US$1,316/t)
  • PYX continued to be the 2nd best performing stock in 2021 among the global mineral sands listed peers and significantly outperformed the S&P/ASX 300 Metals and Mining Index

Successful Dual Listing

  • PYX completed its secondary listing on the Main Market of the LSE by introduction and started trading on 15 November 2021
  • The dual listing benefits shareholders by expanding its investor base, allowing PYX to be accessible by investors from broader capital markets, and enhancing its international profile and increasing share liquidity

Outlook

  • Further to its upsides in demand and price, PYX exceeded its goals over the past 18 months and delivered its strategy
  • PYX management's objective is to grow the control in the Zircon arena based on its strength in this area and its proven ability to do this type of deals
  • PYX still has a big upside potential through increase in volume, drastic production cost reduction, production of additional by-products like rutile and ilmenite, increase our exploration targets and acquire additional assets

COMPANY OVERVIEW

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PYX Resources Ltd. published this content on 18 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 22:39:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 18,4 M - -
Net income 2021 2,53 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 407 M 409 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 22,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 7,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 3,34%
Chart PYX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PYX Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,32 AUD
Average target price 2,90 AUD
Spread / Average Target 121%
Managers and Directors
Oliver B. Hasler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Kee Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Bakhos Georges Independent Non-Executive Director
Gary Joseph Artmont Independent Non-Executive Director
Queenie Tsang Senior Financial Controller & IR Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PYX RESOURCES LIMITED-19.08%407
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED9.35%13 310
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED28.41%11 281
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.2.94%7 800
SINO-PLATINUM METALS CO.,LTD-2.71%2 312
SILVERCREST METALS INC.13.20%1 294