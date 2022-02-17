PYX Resources : Company Presentation, February 2022
The Emerging Force in the
Premium Zircon Industry
Company Presentation, February 2022
PYX is the 2nd Largest Producing Mineral Sands Company
Globally By Zircon Resources
CONTENT
Company Overview
04
Zircon Industry Update
17
Valuation Considerations
24
Corporate Update
27
Investment Highlights
Dual listed on the NSX and Main Market of LSE, PYX is a mineral sands company at production stage, with substantial upside potential. It is the world's 2ndlargest producing mineral sands company based on Zircon resources.
PYX holds two world-class mineral sands deposits which are strategically located in a Belt and Road country, with very high assemblage value Inferred Resources and long mine life.
The company, already in production since 2015, features an excellent geological setting, with JORC Inferred Resources of 14.9 Mt of heavy minerals, including 10.5 Mt of JORC compliant Zircon resources.
The combined HM assemblage is best in class with a value of US$1,680/t and 70% zircon content.
Differentiation through ultra high quality premium Zircon with an assemblage value of US$1,680/t, low radioactivity (U + Th < 500ppm), low alumina and high whiteness, leading in usage for High Tech applications.
A well-diversified portfolio of international blue-chip customers across key geographies and industrial sectors, with a major focus on China.
Strong Zircon price outlook due to supply/demand deficit and a structural supply gap, with demand for Zircon increasing 2.5- 3.0% year-on-year and existing production decreasing at average of 5% p.a.
Top-tier management team with solid track record.
Significant upside potential supported by current share price discount to intrinsic value, potential for volume increase and drastic production cost reduction, additional resources exploration targets and potential for rutile and ilmenite production as well as access to additional acquisition targets.
COMPANY OVERVIEW
Business and Dual Listing Update
Business Update: Strong results with solid fundamentals
PYX achieved strong volume and top line growth in FY2020 and 1H 2021 (37%/14%), with tight cost control
PYX's Zirconorder book is very strong, with production slots booked up to March 2022 as a result of PYX's superior quality, the unique whiteness of Kalimantan Zircon and the scarcity of Zircon supply
Zircon demand is picking up across its end markets in China, India and Europe, with increased customer diversification
Zircon prices are now on the rise again, with 4 increases in 2021, leading to US$2,305 /t (Dec 2020 US$1,316/t)
PYX continued to bethe 2ndbest performing stock in 2021 among the global mineral sands listed peers and significantly outperformed the S&P/ASX 300 Metals and Mining Index
Successful Dual Listing
PYX completed its secondary listing on the Main Market of the LSE by introduction and started trading on 15 November 2021
The dual listing benefits shareholders by expanding its investor base, allowing PYX to be accessible by investors from broader capital markets, and enhancing its international profile and increasing share liquidity
Outlook
Further to its upsides in demand and price, PYX exceeded its goals over the past 18 months and delivered its strategy
PYX management's objective is to grow the control in the Zircon arena based on its strength in this area and its proven ability to do this type of deals
PYX still has a big upside potential through increase in volume, drastic production cost reduction, production of additional by-products like rutile and ilmenite, increase our exploration targets and acquire additional assets
COMPANY OVERVIEW
