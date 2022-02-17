PYX Resources : Company Presentation, February 2022

The Emerging Force in the

This presentation is not intended to be, nor should it be construed as, an advertisement or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy, subscribe for or sell any securities in PYX Resources Limited (PYX or the Company) or an inducement to make an offer or invitation with respect to those securities. By receiving this document you agree to be bound by the following limitations. The information herein, or upon which opinions have been based, has been obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but no representations, express or implied, or guarantees, can be made as to their accuracy, timeliness or completeness. Although reasonable care has been taken to ensure that the facts stated in this document are accurate and that the opinions expressed are fair and reasonable, no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information and opinions contained in this presentation and no reliance should be placed on such information or opinions. Neither the Company nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or agents accepts any liability whatsoever for any loss, however arising, from any use of such information or opinions. Potential investors shall seek and rely on the information published by the Company on the National Stock Exchange of Australia (NSX) and London Stock Exchange (LSE) platforms. The information and opinions in this document may not be current as of the date it is viewed. We do not endeavor to update any changes to the information and opinions in this presentation. The value of securities mentioned may go up or down, and investors may realize losses on any investments. Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Future terms are not guaranteed and loss of capital may occur. Accordingly, potential investors are advised to seek appropriate independent advice, if necessary, to determine the suitability of this investment.

Investment Highlights

Dual listed on the NSX and Main Market of LSE, PYX is a mineral sands company at production stage, with substantial upside potential. It is the world's 2nd largest producing mineral sands company based on Zircon resources.

PYX holds two world-class mineral sands deposits which are strategically located in a Belt and Road country, with very high assemblage value Inferred Resources and long mine life.

The company, already in production since 2015, features an excellent geological setting, with JORC Inferred Resources of 14.9 Mt of heavy minerals, including 10.5 Mt of JORC compliant Zircon resources.

The combined HM assemblage is best in class with a value of US$1,680/t and 70% zircon content.

Differentiation through ultra high quality premium Zircon with an assemblage value of US$1,680/t, low radioactivity (U + Th < 500ppm), low alumina and high whiteness, leading in usage for High Tech applications.

A well-diversified portfolio of international blue-chip customers across key geographies and industrial sectors, with a major focus on China.

Strong Zircon price outlook due to supply/demand deficit and a structural supply gap, with demand for Zircon increasing 2.5- 3.0% year-on-year and existing production decreasing at average of 5% p.a.

Top-tier management team with solid track record.

Significant upside potential supported by current share price discount to intrinsic value, potential for volume increase and drastic production cost reduction, additional resources exploration targets and potential for rutile and ilmenite production as well as access to additional acquisition targets.