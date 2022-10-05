PYX Resources : Investment Commitment GEM

3rd October 2022

PYX Resources Ltd

("PYX" or the "Company")

Secures GBP20 million Investment Commitment

from GEM (Global Emerging Markets)

PYX Resources Ltd (NSX: PYX | LSE: PYX) continues to receive strong investor support announcing a GBP20 million investment commitment from GGY Global Yield LLC SCS ("GGY"), a US$3.4 billion alternative investment firm with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. The proceeds from this capital investment will further the Company's effort to upgrade its mining operations and increase its production volumes, well-positioning PYX to continue its growth.

Commenting on the financing, PYX Resources' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver B.

Hasler, said: "The investment commitment is a major milestone in our financing strategy and will enable us to accelerate our previously announced growth plans. We look forward to implementing our vision to become the leading zircon producer globally".

Founded in 1995, GGY oversees a wide range of developing market investment vehicles and has executed over 530 transactions in over 70 countries. GGY and its partners have access to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments through the family of funds and investment vehicles.

In this tailored agreement, PYX will control the amount and timing of investment under this GBP20 million commitment over a 36-month period, with no minimum subscription obligation.

Subscription Agreement Key Terms

On any dates chosen at the discretion of the Company (Notice Date), the Company may issue a Subscription Notice specifying the aggregate number of shares that the Company wishes GGY to subscribe for (Subscription Amount), provided that the aggregate number of shares shall:

not exceed 700% of the average daily trading volume in the Company's shares during the 15 trading days immediately preceding the Subscription Notice; and

when multiplied by 90% of the closing bid price on the trading day prior to the relevant Notice Date, and added to the aggregate subscription price of all the shares subscribed by GGY, that aggregate subscription price amount does not exceed GBP20 million.

The subscription price payable by GGY to the Company (Subscription Price) will be set over the period of 15 trading days following the Notice Date (Pricing Period), based on 90% of the average of the share closing prices over the Pricing Period (but ignoring trading days (Knockout Days) where the price is less than a floor price specified by the Company, trading on the London Stock Exchange is suspended or an material adverse has occurred).