Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED
  5. PYX Resources Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYX   AU0000078487

PYX RESOURCES LIMITED

(PYX)
  Report
End-of-day quote NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE OF AUSTRALIA LIMITED  -  2022-10-03
0.9300 AUD   -7.46%
05:12aPyx Resources : Investment Commitment GEM
PU
10/03PYX Resources Limited Secures GBP20 Million Investment Commitment
AW
10/03Pyx Resources Limited (nsx : PYX) Secures GBP20 Million Investment Commitment
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PYX Resources : Marketing Communication

10/05/2022 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CORPORATE SPONSORED MARKETING COMMUNICATION

03 October 2022

FIRST LIGHT

Marketing Communication

This document has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Please refer to important disclosures towards the end of this document.

Under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive

  1. ("MiFID II"), this research is paid for by the subject issuer as declared in the disclosure and disclaimer pages of this document.

PYX Resources (PYX) - Corporate - PYX secures GBP20m Investment Commitment

Market Cap £258.5m Share Price 59p

Today PYX announces that it has secured a commitment from Global Emerging Markets ("GEM") to invest up to GBP£20m to expand the Mandiri operation as PYX aims to become the leading global producer of Zircon. Under the terms of the agreement PYX will control the amount and timing of investment over a 36- month period, there is no minimum subscription obligation. PYX will pay GEM a fee of £400k within a period of 12 months from the date of execution of the agreement. Further details of the investment commitment are provided in today's RNS.

WHI View: The funding announced today will facilitate increased production of zircon, ilmenite and rutile at Mandiri, for which PYX has readily found buyers given the superior quality of its product. Increased rates of production will reduce unit operating costs and increase further the already healthy margins at Mandiri. Operational profitability will be further supported by the high prices for mineral sands, zircon in particular. We had already forecasted increased production in our DCF and today we maintain our fair value at 129p.

Paul Smith Analyst paul.smith@whirelandcm.com0113 394 6609

David Seers Analyst david.seers@whirelandcm.com0113 394 6610

WH Ireland Limited, 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR, tel. 020 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of The London Stock Exchange.

Important disclosures and certifications regarding companies that are the subject of this report can be found within the disclosures page at the end of this document.

CORPORATE SPONSORED MARKETING COMMUNICATION

03 October 2022

Contacts

Research

John Cummins

020 7220 1755

john.cummins@whirelandcm.com

Matthew Davis

0113 394 6620

matthew.davis@whirelandcm.com

Brendan Long

Oil & Gas

020 7220 1694

brendan.long@whirelandcm.com

Paul Smith

Mining

0113 394 6609

paul.smith@whirelandcm.com

David Seers

Mining

0113 394 6610

david.seers@whirelandcm.com

Nick Spoliar

020 7220 1761

nick.spoliar@whirelandcm.com

Jason Streets

020 7220 1693

jason.streets@whirelandcm.com

Emma Ulker

Healthcare

020 7398 1141

emma.ulker@whirelandcm.com

Susanna Virtanen

020 7220 1674

susanna.virtanen@whirelandcm.com

Charlie Cullen

020 7220 1678

charlie.cullen@whirelandcm.com

Sales & Trading

Harry Ansell

020 7220 1670

harry.ansell@whirelandcm.com

Dan Bristowe

020 7220 1648

daniel.bristowe@whirelandcm.com

Tara Browne

020 7398 1198

tara.browne@whirelandcm.com

Melvyn Brown

020 7220 1688

melvyn.brown@whirelandcm.com

Stephen Frohlich

020 7220 0492

stephen.frohlich@whirelandcm.com

Beverley Gibbons

020 7220 0479

beverley.gibbons@whirelandcm.com

Corporate Broking & Investor Relations

Fraser Marshall

020 7220 0484

fraser.marshall@whirelandplc.com

George Krokos

020 7398 1106

george.krokos@whirelandcm.com

Joanna Hunt

020 7398 1124

joanna.hunt@whirelandcm.com

Aimee McCusker

020 7398 1136

aimee.mccusker@whirelandcm.com

Martyna Kandrataviciute

020 7398 1134

martyna.kandrataviciute@whirelandcm.com

WH Ireland Limited, 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR, tel. 020 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of The London Stock Exchange.

Important disclosures and certifications regarding companies that are the subject of this report can be found within the disclosures page at the end of this document.

CORPORATE SPONSORED MARKETING COMMUNICATION

03 October 2022

Marketing Communication

This research report is disseminated by WH Ireland Limited ("WHI") which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. This research report is intended for the sole use of the person for whom it is addressed and is not intended for private individuals or those classified as Retails Clients as defined by the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive 2004/39/EC ("MiFID").

Non-independent research

This research report is marketing communications and is produced in accordance with the FCA's Conduct of Business Sourcebook. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and it is not subject to any prohibition on dealing ahead of the dissemination of investment research. However, WHI is required by the FCA to have policies in place to identify and manage the conflicts of interest which may arise in the production and dissemination of this research report , such management of conflicts include a firm wide ban of PA dealings in any issuer under research coverage.

Planned frequency of updates to recommendation

WHI does not have a schedule for issuing research recommendations, they are issued whenever the research analyst and members of the research team alone deem it relevant, but usually in the event of significant development.

Disclaimer

This research report has been approved under part IV article 19 of The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "FPO") by WHI for communication in the United Kingdom only to investment professionals as that term is defined in article 19(5) of the FPO. Its contents are not directed at, may not be suitable for and should not be relied on by anyone who is not an investment professional including retail clients. This research report is for distribution only as may be permitted by law. It is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where doing so would be contrary to law or regulation or would subject WHI to any registration or licensing requirement within such jurisdiction. This research report is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments or to participate in any particular trading strategy. It does not constitute a personal recommendation and recipients must satisfy themselves that any dealing is appropriate in the light of their own understanding, appraisal of risk and reward, objectives, experience, and financial and operational resources.

The information herein is believed to be reliable and has been obtained from public sources believed to be reliable. WHI makes no representation or warranty, either express or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. Any opinions expressed in this research report may change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by other business areas of WHI. Any statements contained in this report attributed to a third party represent WHI's interpretation of the data, information and/or opinions provided by that third party either publicly or through a subscription service, and such use and interpretation have not been reviewed by the third party. Investments involve risks, and investors should exercise prudence and their own judgement in making their investment decisions. The financial instruments described in this research report may not be eligible for sale in all jurisdictions or to certain categories of investors. Options, derivative products and futures are not suitable for all investors, and trading in these instruments is considered risky. Foreign currency rates of exchange may adversely affect the value, price or income of any security or related instrument referred to in this research report. For investment advice, trade execution or other enquiries, clients should contact their local sales representative.

The value of any investment or income may go down as well as up, and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not necessarily a guide to future performance. WHI accepts no fiduciary duties to the reader of this research report and in communicating it WHI is not acting in a fiduciary capacity. Neither WHI nor any of its directors, employees or agents accepts any liability for any loss (including investment loss) or damage arising out of the use of all or any of the Information.

As at the quarter ending 30 September 2022 the distribution of all our published recommendations is as follows:

Recommendation

Total Stocks

Percentage %

Corporate

Percentage %

Corporate

66

97.1

66

100.0

Buy

2

2.9

0

0.0

Speculative Buy

0

0.0

0

0.0

Outperform

0

0.0

0

0.0

Market Perform

0

0.0

0

0.0

Underperform

0

0.0

0

0.0

Sell

0

0.0

0

0.0

Total

68.0

100.0

66.0

100.0

WH Ireland Limited, 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR, tel. 020 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of The London Stock Exchange.

Important disclosures and certifications regarding companies that are the subject of this report can be found within the disclosures page at the end of this document.

CORPORATE SPONSORED MARKETING COMMUNICATION

03 October 2022

Valuation and Risks

For details relating to valuation and risks for subject issuers, please refer to the comments contained herein or in previously published research reports or sector notes.

Time and date of recommendation and financial instruments in the recommendation

The time and date when the production of this research recommendation is published is the date and time found in the header of the email carrying the research report.

Any prices stated in this document are for information purposes only, there is no representation that any transaction can or could have been effected at those prices. Different assumptions by any other source may yield substantially different results. Where a price of a financial instrument is quoted it will generally, in the absence of the contrary, be the closing mid-point price at the close of business the day before publication date.

A draft of this research report has been shown to the company following which factual amendments have been made.

No part of the content of this research report may be copied, forwarded or duplicated in any form or by any means without the prior consent of WHI and WHI accepts no liability whatsoever for the actions of third parties in this respect.

By accepting this document, you agree to be bound by the disclaimers stated above. Please refer to https://www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets/coi-for-researchfor conflicts of Interest regarding Non-Independent Research.

Company/Issuer Disclosures

Company Name

Table of interest number

12-month recommendation history

Date

PYX Resources (PYX)

2,3,4,5

Corporate

05.04.22

https://www.whirelandplc.com/capital-markets/research-recommendations

The WH Ireland Research & Corporate Events Portal is available at https://www.whirelandplc.com/research-portal

WH Ireland Limited, 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR, tel. 020 7220 1666

WH Ireland Limited is authorised and regulated by The Financial Conduct Authority and is a member of The London Stock Exchange.

Important disclosures and certifications regarding companies that are the subject of this report can be found within the disclosures page at the end of this document.

Disclaimer

PYX Resources Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2022 09:11:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PYX RESOURCES LIMITED
05:12aPyx Resources : Investment Commitment GEM
PU
10/03PYX Resources Limited Secures GBP20 Million Investment Commitment
AW
10/03Pyx Resources Limited (nsx : PYX) Secures GBP20 Million Investment Commitment
AQ
10/03PYX Resources Gets $22 Million Funding Commitment to Upgrade Mining Operations
MT
09/21PYX Resources Ltd Announces the Passing of Director Gary Artmont
CI
09/12PYX Resources Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/20Pyx Resources Limited Operations Update HY 2022
AW
07/20Pyx Resources Limited (lse : PYX) Operations Update HY 2022
AQ
07/07Pyx Resources : Application for Quotation of Shares and Cleansing Notice
PU
07/06Pyx Resources : Appointment of WH Ireland as Broker
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 30,9 M - -
Net income 2022 2,41 M - -
Net Debt 2022 19,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 264 M 264 M -
EV / Sales 2022 9,21x
EV / Sales 2023 4,87x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 1,27%
Chart PYX RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
PYX Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,93 AUD
Average target price 2,90 AUD
Spread / Average Target 212%
Managers and Directors
Oliver B. Hasler Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kong Kee Tan Independent Non-Executive Director
Bakhos Georges Independent Non-Executive Director
Queenie Tsang Senior Financial Controller & IR Contact
Louisa Anne Martino Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PYX RESOURCES LIMITED-42.77%264
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.67%8 801
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.16.83%7 859
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-8.57%7 205
A-MARK PRECIOUS METALS, INC.-2.88%694
FURUYA METAL CO., LTD.-33.80%386