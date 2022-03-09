Log in
PYX Resources : Notice of 2021 Full Year Results

03/09/2022 | 05:43pm EST
10 March 2022

PYX Resources Ltd

Notice of 2021 Full Year Results

PYX Resources Ltd (PYX or the Company) (NSX: PYX | LSE: PYX), the world's second largest publicly listed zircon producer by zircon resources, gives notice that it will be announcing its results for the year ended 31 December 2021 on Wednesday, 16 March 2022.

Oliver Hasler, Chairman and CEO will be hosting a conference call on Friday, 18 March 2022 at 7pm AEDT, 4pm AWST, 8am GMT during which management will give a presentation about PYX's full year results.

To participate in the conference call on:

Friday, 18 March 2022 at 7pm AEDT, 4pm AWST, 8am GMT

Please register hereprior to the call, to receive your dial-in details.

NB: Please allow 5-10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.

Note: A slide presentation will be available for download at www.pyxresources.comfor viewing during the call.

***ENDS***

For more information:

ir@pyxresources.com Tel.: +61 2 8823 3132

This announcement is authorised for release by Oliver B. Hasler, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

About PYX Resources

PYX Resources Limited (NSX: PYX, LSE: PYX) is a major global producer of premium zircon dual listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. PYX's key deposits, Mandiri and Tisma, are large-scale,near-surface open pit deposits both located in the alluvium-rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. PYX, whose Mandiri deposit has been in production since 2015, is the 2nd largest zircon producing mining company globally by zircon resources. Determined to mine responsibly and invest in the wider communities where we operate, PYX Resources is committed to fully develop its Mandiri and Tisma deposits, with the vision to consolidate the mineral sands resources in Kalimantan and explore and acquire mineral sands assets in Asia and beyond.

Disclaimer

PYX Resources Ltd. published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2022 22:42:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
