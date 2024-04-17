Pyxis Oncology, Inc. is a clinical-stage company focused on developing therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The Company is building therapeutics that hold the potential for mono and combination therapies. Its clinical program portfolio includes PYX-201, PYX-106 and PYX-107. PYX-201, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) that targets Extradomain-B Fibronectin within the tumor stroma, and PYX-106, a fully human Siglec-15-targeting antibody designed to block suppression of T-cell proliferation and function, are being evaluated in ongoing Phase 1 clinical studies in multiple types of solid tumors. PYX-107 is a CD40 agonist antibody designed to maximize its agonistic properties. Its therapeutic candidates are designed to directly kill tumor cells and to address the underlying pathologies created by cancer that enable its uncontrollable proliferation and immune evasion. Its ADC and immuno-oncology (IO) programs target a range of solid tumors resistant to current standards of care.