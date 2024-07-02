UNITED STATES

The board of directors of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (the "Company") has declared a monthly dividend of $0.1615 per share on the Company's 7.75% Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, for the month of July, 2024. The cash dividend will be payable on July 22, 2024 to holders of record as of July 12, 2024.

