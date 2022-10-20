Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Pyxus International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYYX   US74737V2051

PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PYYX)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  09:40 2022-10-18 am EDT
0.4000 USD   +150.00%
05:13pPyxus International Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
PR
04:46pPyxus International, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18Pyxus International, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Pyxus International Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

10/20/2022 | 05:13pm EDT
MORRISVILLE, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced the resignation of Holly Kim, a Partner of Glendon Capital Management, L.P., from its Board of Directors and the appointment of Jamie J. Ashton to the Board, effective October 19, 2022. Ashton has been appointed to serve as a member of the Audit and Compensation Committees of the Company's Board of Directors.  

Ashton serves as a Senior Vice President of Glendon Capital Management, L.P., which together with its affiliates is a significant shareholder of Pyxus. 

"On behalf of the Company's Board of Directors, I thank Ms. Kim for her dedicated service to our company," said Pyxus President and CEO Pieter Sikkel. "She was an active advisor in redefining the Company's strategy, and her valuable guidance has significantly contributed to our steady business performance over the past two years."

"I am pleased to welcome Mr. Ashton to the Board," added Sikkel. "As a close colleague of Ms. Kim's, Mr. Ashton has a deep familiarity with our Company and we look forward to his direct contributions to our Board."

About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with nearly 150 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-announces-changes-to-its-board-of-directors-301655521.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
