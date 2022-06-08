Log in
    PYYX   US74737V2051

PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PYYX)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:06 2022-06-06 am EDT
0.7200 USD   +16.13%
Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Earnings Call
PR
06/07PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06/03Finacity Facilitates the Renewal of USD 100 million Trade Receivable Funding for Pyxus
AQ
Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results Earnings Call

06/08/2022 | 10:47am EDT
MORRISVILLE, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to review financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11 A.M. ET. A press release reporting the Company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (929) 477-0324 or (800) 458-4121 and use conference ID 6391352. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available through the Pyxus International website at www.pyxus.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on June 14, 2022, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for five days by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering the access code 6391352.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.
Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with almost 150 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-earnings-call-301564116.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.


