Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Pyxus International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYYX   US74737V2051

PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PYYX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pyxus International, Inc. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on August 16, 2021

08/10/2021 | 04:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced that it will hold a conference call to review financial results for its first quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 5 P.M. ET. A press release reporting the Company's first quarter 2022 results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (334) 323-0501 or (800) 353-6461 and use conference ID 3760398. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available through the Pyxus International website at www.pyxus.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on August 16, 2021, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for five days by dialing (719) 457-0820 or (888) 203-1112 and entering the access code 3760398.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 145 years' experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-inc-to-announce-first-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-august-16-2021-301351436.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:46pPYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial..
PR
06/30OLD HOLDCO : RETENTION AND GENERAL RELEASE AGREEMENT (Form 8-K)
PU
06/30PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial..
AQ
06/30PYXUS INTERNATIONAL : Announces Retirement of Chief Financial Officer
PR
06/30Pyxus International Announces Retirement of Joel L. Thomas as Executive Vice ..
CI
06/30Pyxus International Announces Retirement of Joel L. Thomas as Chief Financial..
CI
06/30Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Retirement of Joel L. Thomas as Chief Fin..
CI
06/29PYXUS INTERNATIONAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
06/29OLD HOLDCO : Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 20..
PU
06/29PYXUS INTERNATIONAL : Material Impairments (form 8-K/A)
AQ
More news