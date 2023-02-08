Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Pyxus International, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PYYX   US74737V2051

PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PYYX)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:27:01 2023-02-08 pm EST
0.3220 USD   -35.60%
02/06Pyxus Announces Successful Completion of Previously Announced Exchange Transactions
PR
02/03Pyxus Announces Expiration and Final Results of its Previously Announced Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation
PR
02/03Pyxus International : Announces Expiration and Final Results of its Previously Announced Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Pyxus International, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results on February 14, 2023

02/08/2023 | 05:24pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, Inc. (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agriculture company, announced that it will hold a conference call to review financial results for its third quarter ended December 31, 2022, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 5:00 P.M. ET. A press release reporting the Company's third quarter 2023 results will be issued prior to the call.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (646) 960-0369 or (888) 350-3452 and use conference ID 2624736. A live audio webcast of the call will also be available through the Pyxus International website at www.pyxus.com.

For those who are unable to listen to the live event on February 14, 2023, a telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for five days by dialing (647) 362-9199 or (800) 770-2030 and entering the access code 2624736.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript, or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose—to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world—Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit www.pyxus.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyxus-international-inc-to-announce-third-quarter-fiscal-year-2023-financial-results-on-february-14-2023-301742528.html

SOURCE Pyxus International, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
02/06Pyxus Announces Successful Completion of Previously Announced Exchange Transactions
PR
02/03Pyxus Announces Expiration and Final Results of its Previously Announced Exchange Offer..
PR
02/03Pyxus International : Announces Expiration and Final Results of its Previously Announced E..
PU
02/03Pyxus International, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/26Pyxus International : Announces Amendment of Eligibility Criteria for Participation in its..
PU
01/26Pyxus Announces Amendment of Eligibility Criteria for Participation in its Previously A..
PR
01/26Pyxus International, Inc. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/24Pyxus International Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer
AQ
01/23Pyxus International : Announces Changes to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
01/23Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors
CI
More news