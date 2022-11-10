Advanced search
    PYYX   US74737V2051

PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.

(PYYX)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-11-10 pm EST
0.3500 USD   +9.38%
04:52pPyxus International, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52pPyxus International, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results
PR
04:49pPYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Transcript : Pyxus International, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022

11/10/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Pyxus International Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer...


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 640 M - -
Net income 2022 -82,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 905 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,75 M 8,75 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,74x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float -
Chart PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Pyxus International, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Johannes Pieter Sikkel President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Landsberg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert David George Lead Independent Director
Cynthia P. Moehring Director
Richard J. C. Topping Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-78.53%8
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-2.63%141 022
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC24.11%86 516
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC33.19%22 902
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-73.08%8 533
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED41.73%1 036