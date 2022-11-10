Transcript : Pyxus International, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
MARKETS
Equities
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
More Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
NEWS
Latest News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Listed companies
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Indexes
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Cryptocurrencies
Sector News
Economic Calendar
Financial Calendar
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
ANALYSIS
All Analysis
Must Read
Weekly market update
Equities Analysis
Index Analysis
Forex Analysis
Commodity Analysis
Cryptocurrencies analysis
Stock Trading Strategies
STOCK PICKS
All Stock Picks
Subscribe
PORTFOLIOS
My Portfolio
Virtual Portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
WATCHLISTS
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Quality stocks
Yield stocks
Undervalued stocks
ESG stocks
Trend-Following Stocks
Momentum stocks
Investment Themes
The Cannabis Industry
The future of mobility
The Vegan Market
Artificial Intelligence
Fintechs
In Vino Veritas
RANKINGS
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top ranking ESG
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
SCREENERS
Investment Themes
US Basketball
Cybersecurity
Robotics
The Vegan Market
The SPAC
Hydrogen
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
TOOLS
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Tools
Dynamic Chart
Financial Calendar
Economic Calendar
Sector Research
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
OUR SERVICES
Our subscriptions
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
Homepage
Equities
United States
OTC Markets
Pyxus International, Inc.
News
Summary
PYYX
US74737V2051
PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
(PYYX)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed OTC Markets -
03:59 2022-11-10 pm EST
0.3500
USD
+9.38%
04:52p
Pyxus International, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:52p
Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results
PR
04:49p
PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Calendar
Company
Financials
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Transcript : Pyxus International, Inc., Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 10, 2022
11/10/2022 | 05:30pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to today's Pyxus International Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer...
© S&P Capital IQ 2022
All news about PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
04:52p
Pyxus International, Inc. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
04:52p
Pyxus International, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2023 Second Quarter Results
PR
04:49p
PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
09:37a
Pyxus Subsidiary Receives Golden Leaf Award for 'Best ESG Programme'
PR
11/03
Pyxus International, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results..
PR
10/20
Pyxus International Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
PR
10/20
Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
CI
10/20
Pyxus International, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/18
Pyxus International, Inc. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08/11
Transcript : Pyxus International, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Aug 11, 2022
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1 640 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-82,1 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
905 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-0,44x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
8,75 M
8,75 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
0,74x
EV / Sales 2022
0,57x
Nbr of Employees
3 000
Free-Float
-
More Financials
Chart PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Managers and Directors
Johannes Pieter Sikkel
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Flavia Landsberg
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert David George
Lead Independent Director
Cynthia P. Moehring
Director
Richard J. C. Topping
Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PYXUS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
-78.53%
8
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.
-2.63%
141 022
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC
24.11%
86 516
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC
33.19%
22 902
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
-73.08%
8 533
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED
41.73%
1 036
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Copyright © 2022 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave