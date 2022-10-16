PZ Cussons Nigeria : P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC Annual report and consolidated financial statements 31 May 2022

Directors' report

Accounts and Results

The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc is pleased to present to members the consolidated and separate statements of financial Position as at 31 May 2022 together with the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity, cashflows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies.

Operating Result

The following is the summary of the group's operating result as at 31 May 2022

2021 2022 Restated Change % N'000 N'000 Revenue 99,503,320 82,577,540 20% Operating profit (231,533) 946,563 -124% Profit before taxation 10,008,024 3,191,562 214% Taxation (3,308,700) (1,411,858) 134% Profit for the year 6,699,325 1,779,704 276% Non-controlling interest 729,210 219,847 232% Profit attributable to equity holders of parent company 5,970,115 1,559,857 283%

Principal Activities

The principal activities of the group are the manufacture, distribution and sale of a wide range of consumer products and home appliances through owned depots. These products are leading brand names throughout the country in detergent, soap, cosmetics, refrigerators, freezers and air-conditioners. The Group facilitates the distribution of products of a related entity - Harefield Industrial Nigeria Limited'

Directors and their interest

The directors who served as at 31 May 2022 and their interest in the shares of the Group as recorded in the register of members for the purpose of Section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, and in compliance with the Listing Requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange are as follows:

Directors 2022 2021 Number Number Mr. G. Oyebode, MFR Nil Nil Mrs. E. Ebi Nil Nil Ms. J.F Coker 3,889 3,889 Mr. P. Usoro SAN 1,000,000 1,000,000 Mrs. I.M.O. Okauru, MFR 59,713 59,713 Mr. P. Katsis Nil Nil Mr. Z. Momoniat Nil Nil The above are the Directors holdings as at 31 May 2022.

Interest in contracts

In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN hereby notifies the Group that he is a Partner in the law firm of Paul Usoro & Co which renders legal advisory services to the Group. No other Director has notified the Group of any declarable interest in any contract in which he/she was involved with the Group during the year.

iii