    PZ   NGPZ00000005

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC

(PZ)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
8.400 NGN    0.00%
Pz Cussons Nigeria : P z cussons nigeria plc.- audited financial statement for 2022
PU
09/28Pz Cussons Nigeria : P z cussons nigeria plc.-notice of delay in filing the audited financial statements for the quarter 4ed 31 may 2022
PU
09/12Pz Cussons Nigeria : P z cussons nigeria plc.-notification of board meeting and continuation of closed period
PU
PZ Cussons Nigeria : P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/16/2022 | 03:53pm EDT
PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC

ANNUAL REPORT AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

31 MAY 2022

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC Annual report and consolidated financial statements 31 May 2022

Table of Contents

Corporate information .............................................................................................................................................

i

Financial highlights ..................................................................................................................................................

ii

Directors' report .....................................................................................................................................................

iii

Statement of directors responsibilities ..................................................................................................................

xi

Certification of financial statements .....................................................................................................................

xii

Report of the Audit Committee............................................................................................................................

xiii

Independent auditor's report..................................................................................................................................

1

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ...............................

5

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position.................................................................................

6

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity.......................................................................................................

7

Statements of cash flows.........................................................................................................................................

9

Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements .............................................................................

10

Value added statement .........................................................................................................................................

79

Five Year Financial Summary.................................................................................................................................

80

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC Annual report and consolidated financial statements 31 May 2022

Corporate information

Board of Directors

Mr. G. Oyebode

-

Chairman, Non - Executive Director

Mr. P. Usoro, SAN

-

Non - Executive Director

Mrs. I.M.O Okauru, MFR

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mr. P. Katsis

-

Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer

Ms. J.F. Coker

-

Executive Director

Mr. Z. Momoniat

-

Executive Director

Mr D. Anniss

-

Non Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f 25 March 2022)

Mr. K. Massie

-

Non Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f 25 March 2022)

Mrs. E. Ebi

-

Independent Non-Executive Director (Retired w.e.f 27 January, 2022)

Company Secretary / Legal Adviser

Mrs Jacqueline Ezeokwelume

Registered Office

45/47 Town Planning Way

Ilupeju Industrial Estate

P.M.B. 21132

Ikeja

Registration Number

RC 693

Registrars

First Registrars and Investors Service Limited

Plot 2, Abebe Village Road

Iganmu Complex

P.M.B. 12692

Lagos.

Independent Auditors

Deloitte & Touche (Chartered Accountants)

Civic Towers,

Plot GA1, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

i

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC Annual report and consolidated financial statements 31 May 2022

Financial highlights

The Group

2021

%

In thousands of naira

2022

restated*

Change

Revenue

99,503,320

82,577,540

20%

Operating (loss)/profit

(231,533)

946,563

-124%

Profit before taxation

10,008,024

3,191,562

214%

Taxation

(3,308,700)

(1,411,858)

134%

Profit after tax

6,699,325

1,779,704

276%

Non-controlling interest

729,210

219,847

232%

Profit attributable to equity holders of parent company

5,970,115

1,559,857

283%

At year end:

Share capital

1,985,238

1,985,238

0%

Total equity

37,739,831

31,768,981

19%

Data per 50k share

Based on 3,970,477,045 ordinary shares of 50k each:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)

1.50

0.39

283%

Number of employees

1,040

1,182

-12%

Stock exchange quotations in Naira (Company):

11.5

5.3

116%

As at 31 May

*Refer to Note 29

ii

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC Annual report and consolidated financial statements 31 May 2022

Directors' report

Accounts and Results

The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc is pleased to present to members the consolidated and separate statements of financial Position as at 31 May 2022 together with the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity, cashflows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies.

Operating Result

The following is the summary of the group's operating result as at 31 May 2022

2021

2022

Restated

Change %

N'000

N'000

Revenue

99,503,320

82,577,540

20%

Operating profit

(231,533)

946,563

-124%

Profit before taxation

10,008,024

3,191,562

214%

Taxation

(3,308,700)

(1,411,858)

134%

Profit for the year

6,699,325

1,779,704

276%

Non-controlling interest

729,210

219,847

232%

Profit attributable to equity holders of parent company

5,970,115

1,559,857

283%

Principal Activities

The principal activities of the group are the manufacture, distribution and sale of a wide range of consumer products and home appliances through owned depots. These products are leading brand names throughout the country in detergent, soap, cosmetics, refrigerators, freezers and air-conditioners. The Group facilitates the distribution of products of a related entity - Harefield Industrial Nigeria Limited'

Directors and their interest

The directors who served as at 31 May 2022 and their interest in the shares of the Group as recorded in the register of members for the purpose of Section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, and in compliance with the Listing Requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange are as follows:

Directors

2022

2021

Number

Number

Mr. G. Oyebode, MFR

Nil

Nil

Mrs. E. Ebi

Nil

Nil

Ms. J.F Coker

3,889

3,889

Mr. P. Usoro SAN

1,000,000

1,000,000

Mrs. I.M.O. Okauru, MFR

59,713

59,713

Mr. P. Katsis

Nil

Nil

Mr. Z. Momoniat

Nil

Nil

The above are the Directors holdings as at 31 May 2022.

Interest in contracts

In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN hereby notifies the Group that he is a Partner in the law firm of Paul Usoro & Co which renders legal advisory services to the Group. No other Director has notified the Group of any declarable interest in any contract in which he/she was involved with the Group during the year.

iii

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

PZ Cussons Nigeria plc published this content on 16 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2022 19:51:57 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
