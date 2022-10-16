PZ Cussons Nigeria : P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.- AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

Consolidated and Separate Statements of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income ...............................
Consolidated and Separate Statements of Financial Position.................................................................................
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity.......................................................................................................
Statements of cash flows.........................................................................................................................................
Notes to the consolidated and separate financial statements .............................................................................
Value added statement .........................................................................................................................................
Five Year Financial Summary.................................................................................................................................
Corporate information
Board of Directors
Mr. G. Oyebode
Chairman, Non - Executive Director
Mr. P. Usoro, SAN
Non - Executive Director
Mrs. I.M.O Okauru, MFR
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mr. P. Katsis
Managing Director / Chief Executive Officer
Ms. J.F. Coker
Executive Director
Mr. Z. Momoniat
Executive Director
Mr D. Anniss
Non Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f 25 March 2022)
Mr. K. Massie
Non Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f 25 March 2022)
Mrs. E. Ebi
Independent Non-Executive Director (Retired w.e.f 27 January, 2022)
Company Secretary / Legal Adviser
Mrs Jacqueline Ezeokwelume
Registered Office
45/47 Town Planning Way
Ilupeju Industrial Estate
P.M.B. 21132
Ikeja
Registration Number
RC 693
Registrars
First Registrars and Investors Service Limited
Plot 2, Abebe Village Road
Iganmu Complex
P.M.B. 12692
Lagos.
Independent Auditors
Deloitte & Touche (Chartered Accountants)
Civic Towers,
Plot GA1, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
Financial highlights
The Group
2021
%
In thousands of naira
2022
restated*
Change
Revenue
99,503,320
82,577,540
20%
Operating (loss)/profit
(231,533)
946,563
-124%
Profit before taxation
10,008,024
3,191,562
214%
Taxation
(3,308,700)
(1,411,858)
134%
Profit after tax
6,699,325
1,779,704
276%
Non-controlling interest
729,210
219,847
232%
Profit attributable to equity holders of parent company
5,970,115
1,559,857
283%
At year end:
Share capital
1,985,238
1,985,238
0%
Total equity
37,739,831
31,768,981
19%
Data per 50k share
Based on 3,970,477,045 ordinary shares of 50k each:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
1.50
0.39
283%
Number of employees
1,040
1,182
-12%
Stock exchange quotations in Naira (Company):
11.5
5.3
116%
As at 31 May
*Refer to Note 29
Directors' report
Accounts and Results
The Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc is pleased to present to members the consolidated and separate statements of financial Position as at 31 May 2022 together with the consolidated and separate statements of profit or loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity, cashflows for the year ended on that date and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies.
Operating Result
The following is the summary of the group's operating result as at 31 May 2022
2021
2022
Restated
Change %
N'000
N'000
Revenue
99,503,320
82,577,540
20%
Operating profit
(231,533)
946,563
-124%
Profit before taxation
10,008,024
3,191,562
214%
Taxation
(3,308,700)
(1,411,858)
134%
Profit for the year
6,699,325
1,779,704
276%
Non-controlling interest
729,210
219,847
232%
Profit attributable to equity holders of parent company
5,970,115
1,559,857
283%
Principal Activities
The principal activities of the group are the manufacture, distribution and sale of a wide range of consumer products and home appliances through owned depots. These products are leading brand names throughout the country in detergent, soap, cosmetics, refrigerators, freezers and air-conditioners. The Group facilitates the distribution of products of a related entity - Harefield Industrial Nigeria Limited'
Directors and their interest
The directors who served as at 31 May 2022 and their interest in the shares of the Group as recorded in the register of members for the purpose of Section 301 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, and in compliance with the Listing Requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange are as follows:
Directors
2022
2021
Number
Number
Mr. G. Oyebode, MFR
Nil
Nil
Mrs. E. Ebi
Nil
Nil
Ms. J.F Coker
3,889
3,889
Mr. P. Usoro SAN
1,000,000
1,000,000
Mrs. I.M.O. Okauru, MFR
59,713
59,713
Mr. P. Katsis
Nil
Nil
Mr. Z. Momoniat
Nil
Nil
The above are the Directors holdings as at 31 May 2022.
Interest in contracts
In accordance with Section 303 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020, Mr Paul Usoro, SAN hereby notifies the Group that he is a Partner in the law firm of Paul Usoro & Co which renders legal advisory services to the Group. No other Director has notified the Group of any declarable interest in any contract in which he/she was involved with the Group during the year.
