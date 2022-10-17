Advanced search
    PZ   NGPZ00000005

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC

(PZ)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-13
8.400 NGN    0.00%
01:43pPz Cussons Nigeria : P z cussons nigeria plc.-dividend notification
PU
03:53aPz Cussons Nigeria : P z cussons nigeria plc.- quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
10/16Pz Cussons Nigeria : P z cussons nigeria plc.- audited financial statement for 2022
PU
PZ Cussons Nigeria : P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-DIVIDEND NOTIFICATION

10/17/2022 | 01:43pm EDT
Lagos, Nigeria

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc hereby announce as follows:

Period Ended

31 May 2022

A Dividend of

N

4,000,000,000 representing a payment of N1.01 per ordinary share,

subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose

names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday 6th

Proposed Dividend

January 2023.

Proposed Bonus

Not applicable

The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday 9 January to Friday 13 January

Closure of Register

2023 (both dates inclusive).

Qualification Date

Friday 6th January 2023

On Thursday 26 January 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders

whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday 6th January 2023 and

who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay

Payment Date

their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.

Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to

download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available

on our website:

https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/E-Dividend-New-

1.pdf

E-Dividend Registration

complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.

Unclaimed

Dividend

Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained

Warrants

and

Share

unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are

Certificates

advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.

The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at The Command Centre, PZ

Date of General Meeting

Cussons Nigeria Plc on Wednesday 25th January 2023 at 11 am.

The Registrar

First Registrars & Investor Services Limited

Plot 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu

P.M.B. 12692 Lagos, Nigeria

Phone Number: 234-1-2701078

Email address: info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com

Registrar

Website: https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/

The Company Secretary/Legal Adviser's Office

Jacqueline.Ezeokwelume@pzcussons.com

Investor Relations

+2348034415989

Dated this 17th day of October 2022

Jacqueline Ezeokwelume

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

PZ Cussons Nigeria plc published this content on 17 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2022 17:41:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
