PZ Cussons Nigeria : P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-DIVIDEND NOTIFICATION

Period Ended
31 May 2022
A Dividend of
N
4,000,000,000 representing a payment of N1.01 per ordinary share,
subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose
names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on Friday 6th
Proposed Dividend
January 2023.
Proposed Bonus
Not applicable
The Register of Shareholders will be closed from Monday 9 January to Friday 13 January
Closure of Register
2023 (both dates inclusive).
Qualification Date
Friday 6th January 2023
On Thursday 26 January 2023, dividends will be paid electronically to shareholders
whose names appear on the Register of Members as at Friday 6th January 2023 and
who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay
Payment Date
their dividends directly into their Bank accounts.
Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to
download the Registrar's E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form, which is also available
on our website:
https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/06/E-Dividend-New-
1.pdf
E-Dividend Registration
complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective Banks.
Unclaimed
Dividend
Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained
Warrants
and
Share
unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are
Certificates
advised to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The Company's Annual General Meeting will be held at The Command Centre, PZ
Date of General Meeting
Cussons Nigeria Plc on Wednesday 25th January 2023 at 11 am.
The Registrar
First Registrars & Investor Services Limited
Plot 2, Abebe Village Road, Iganmu
P.M.B. 12692 Lagos, Nigeria
Phone Number: 234-1-2701078
Email address: info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com
Registrar
Website: https://firstregistrarsnigeria.com/
The Company Secretary/Legal Adviser's Office
Jacqueline.Ezeokwelume@pzcussons.com
Investor Relations
+2348034415989