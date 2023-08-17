Lagos, 16th August 2023

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC - NOTIFICATION OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a meeting of the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC (the "Company") will be held on Friday, 25 August 2023, at 45/47 Town Planning Way, Ilupeju Industrial Estate, Lagos, via the Teams Meeting Platform from 10:00 am to consider, amongst other things, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st May 2023 and strategic options review.

Please note that the Company's closed period, which commenced on 1st June 2023, will remain in effect until 24 hours after the release of the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31st May 2023 to the market.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of the Company during this closed period.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

The Company has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website, which

canbeaccessedviathislink: https://www.pzcussons.com/investors/nigeria-investors/. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at bukola.olonade-agaga@pzcussons.comor by telephone on 09169855016 for any investment-related enquiry.

Thank you.

OLUBUKOLA OLONADE-AGAGA

Ag. Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru MFR (Chairperson), Dimitris Kostianis (CEO) (Greek), Joyce Coker, Ballama Manu, Oluwatoyin Odutayo, Kevin Massie (Canadian), Duncan Anniss (British).