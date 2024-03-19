Lagos, 19 March 2024

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC - NOTIFICATION OF THE MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT a meeting of the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, 28 March 2024, at 45/47 Town Planning Way, Ilupeju Industrial Estate, Lagos, via the Teams Meeting Platform from 1:00 p.m. to consider, amongst other things, the unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended 29th February 2024.

Accordingly, in compliance with the Nigerian Exchange Limited's post-listing requirements, the Company has declared the commencement of a closed period for trading in its shares from 1st March 2024 until 24 hours after the Company's unaudited financial statements for the third quarter ended 29th February 2024 have been released to the public.

Consequently, no Director, persons discharging managerial responsibilities, Audit Committee Members, Advisers, Consultants and Employees, with insider information or their connected persons shall deal directly or indirectly in the securities of the Company during this closed period.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

The Company has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website, which can be accessed via this link: https://www.pzcussons.com/investors/nigeria- investors/. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at bukola.olonade-agaga@pzcussons.comor by telephone on 09169855016 for any investment-related enquiry.

Thank you.

OLUBUKOLA OLONADE-AGAGA

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru MFR (Chairperson), Dimitris Kostianis (CEO) (Greek), Joyce Coker, Ballama Manu, Oluwatoyin Odutayo, Kevin Massie (Canadian), Suleyman Ndanusa, OON.