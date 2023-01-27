PZ Cussons Nigeria : P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-NOTIFICATION OF ANNUAL AGM PROCEEDINGS AND CHANGES TO THE BOARD

LAGOS, 27 JANUARY 2023

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC - NOTIFICATION OF ANNUAL AGM PROCEEDINGS AND CHANGES TO THE BOARD

PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC ("the Company") announces that the company's 74th Annual General Meeting held at 11:00am at the Transcorp Hilton, FCT, Abuja on Wednesday 25 January 2023 approved all resolutions presented to it.

Specifically, the AGM approved:

The audited financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 May 2022, and the reports of the Auditors and the Audit Committee.

The recommendation of the Board to declare a dividend of N4,000,000,000.00 representing a payment of N1.01 per ordinary share

The AGM also approved the re-election and election of the following directors:

Re-election of Mrs Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru as a Director

Election of Mr Kevin Massie as a Director

Election of Mr Duncan Anniss as a Director

Election of Mallam Ballama Manu as a Director

Election of Mrs Oluwatoyin Odutayo as a Director

Mr. Gbenga Oyebode, having not offered himself up for re-election at the Company's 74th Annual General Meeting, retired from the Board of Directors as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company effective 25 January 2023. He wishes the Company well and the Board thanked him for his work in enabling the turnaround of the business.

In line with the recently adopted Board Charter and good corporate governance practices, Mr Paul Usoro, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Governance and People Committee also retired from the Board having served as a director for nearly 12 years. The Company thanked Mr Usoro for his dedicated service to the Company and wished him well in his future endeavours.

The Annual General Meeting also:

Approved the remuneration of the Directors

Authorised the Directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors

Elected the following shareholders as members of the Audit Committee

Honourable Bright Nwabughogu Mr O.I. Obarinde Mr. Owoeye Olusegun Emmanuel

The following Directors were nominated to represent the Board on the Audit Committee:

1. Mrs. Ifueko M.Omoigui Okauru MFR

2. Mallam Ballama Manu

