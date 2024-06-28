Lagos, 28 June 2024

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC - APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 31 MAY 2024

This is to notify our esteemed Shareholders, the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC ("the Company") held its quarterly meeting on Thursday, 27 and Friday, 28 June 2024, to consider and approve, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the fourth quarter and full year ended 31 May 2024 (the "UFS").

The UFS will be filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited before the close of business today, 28 June 2024.

Please note that the Company's closed period, which commenced on 1 June 2024, will remain in effect until 24 hours after the release of the UFS to the market.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

The Company has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website, which can be accessed via this link:

https://www.pzcussons.com/investors/nigeria-investors/.The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail atbukola.olonade- agaga@pzcussons.comor by telephone on 09169855016 for any investment-relatedenquiry.

Thank you.

ALSEC NOMINEES LIMITED

Company Secretary

Directors: Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru MFR (Chairperson), Dimitris Kostianis (CEO) (Greek), Joyce Coker, Ballama Manu, Oluwatoyin Odutayo, Kevin Massie (Canadian), Suleyman A. Ndanusa, OON.