    PZ   NGPZ00000005

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC

(PZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
10.80 NGN    0.00%
05:08aPz Cussons Nigeria : P z cussons nigeria plc.-post board meeting notifications
PU
03/14Pz Cussons Nigeria : P z cussons nigeria plc.-appointment of acting company secretary
PU
03/03Pz Cussons Nigeria : P z cussons nigeria plc.-notification of board meeting and commencement of closed period
PU
PZ Cussons Nigeria : P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-POST BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATIONS

03/27/2023 | 05:08am EDT
Lagos, 24th March 2023

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC - APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 28TH

FEBRUARY 2023

This is to notify our esteemed shareholders, the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC (the "Company") held a meeting on Friday, 24 March 2023, to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the third quarter ended 28 February 2023 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements"). The accounts will be filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on or before 28 March 2023.

The Board adjourned the meeting to 31 March 2023 to consider other agenda items.

Please note that the Company's closed period, which commenced on 1 March 2023, will remain in effect until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements to the market.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

The Company has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website, which can be accessed via this link: https://www.pzcussons.com/investors/nigeria-investors/. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at bukola.olonade-agaga@pzcussons.com or by telephone on 08033529393 for any investment-related enquiry.

Thank you.

OLUBUKOLA OLONADE-AGAGA Company Secretary

Directors: Ifueko M. Omoigui-Okauru (Chairperson), Panagiotis Katsis (CEO) (Greek), Joyce Coker, Ballama Manu, Oluwatoyin Odutayo, Kevin Massie (Canadian), Duncan Anniss (British).

Disclaimer

PZ Cussons Nigeria plc published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 09:07:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 99 503 M 216 M 216 M
Net income 2022 5 970 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
Net cash 2022 52 752 M 115 M 115 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,61x
Yield 2022 8,82%
Capitalization 42 683 M 92,7 M 92,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,02x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,07x
Nbr of Employees 1 040
Free-Float 26,6%
Chart PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC
Duration : Period :
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Panagiotis Katsis Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Zuber Momoniat Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Gbenga A. Oyebode Non-Executive Chairman
Joyce Folake Coker Executive Director & Director-Human Resources
Elizabeth Ngozi Ebi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC-4.85%93
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-3.19%346 134
UNILEVER PLC0.36%129 698
ESTEE LAUDER-2.59%86 337
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-3.10%70 757
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-6.82%60 966
