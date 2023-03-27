PZ Cussons Nigeria : P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-POST BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATIONS

Lagos, 24th March 2023

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC - APPROVAL OF THE UNAUDITED

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR THE THIRD QUARTER ENDED 28TH

FEBRUARY 2023

This is to notify our esteemed shareholders, the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC (the "Company") held a meeting on Friday, 24 March 2023, to consider and approve the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the third quarter ended 28 February 2023 (the "Unaudited Financial Statements"). The accounts will be filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on or before 28 March 2023.

The Board adjourned the meeting to 31 March 2023 to consider other agenda items.

Please note that the Company's closed period, which commenced on 1 March 2023, will remain in effect until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements to the market.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

The Company has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website, which can be accessed via this link: https://www.pzcussons.com/investors/nigeria-investors/. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at bukola.olonade-agaga@pzcussons.com or by telephone on 08033529393 for any investment-related enquiry.

Thank you.

OLUBUKOLA OLONADE-AGAGA Company Secretary

Directors: Ifueko M. Omoigui-Okauru (Chairperson), Panagiotis Katsis (CEO) (Greek), Joyce Coker, Ballama Manu, Oluwatoyin Odutayo, Kevin Massie (Canadian), Duncan Anniss (British).