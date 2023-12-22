Lagos, 21 December 2023

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC - POST BOARD MEETING NOTIFICATION

This is to notify our esteemed Shareholders, the investing public and the Nigerian Exchange Limited that the Board of Directors of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc ("the Company") held a meeting on Wednesday, 20 December 2023, to consider, amongst other things, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ended 30 November 2023 (Q2 UFS 2024).

The Board could not approve the Q2 UFS 2024 because it required further clarification on some aspects of the accounts. The Board intends to convene another meeting to reconsider and approve the accounts.

The accounts will be filed with the Nigerian Exchange Limited on or before 30 January 2024.

Please note that the Company's closed period, which commenced on 1 December 2023, will remain in effect until 24 hours after the release of the Unaudited Financial Statements to the market.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

The Company has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website, which can be accessed via this link:

https://www.pzcussons.com/investors/nigeria-investors/. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail atbukola.olonade- agaga@pzcussons.comor by telephone on 09169855016 for any investment-relatedenquiry.

Thank you.

OLUBUKOLA OLONADE-AGAGA

Company Secretary

