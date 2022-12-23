PZ Cussons Nigeria : P Z CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC.-PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC – NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to enter into and execute any agreements, deeds, notices, or any other documents, and to perform all acts and to do all such other things necessary for or incidental to giving effect to the Resolution(s) above, including without limitation, appointing such professional parties,

That pursuant to the above resolution, Clause 4 of the Memorandum of Association of the Company and Clause 3 of the Articles of Association be amended to reflect the new share Capital of the Company after the cancellation of the unissued shares as follows:

That, in compliance with the requirements of Section 124 (2) of the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020 and the Companies Regulations, 2021 and pursuant to

To consider, and if thought fit, to pass the following resolutions as special resolutions:

To authorise the Directors to fix the remuneration of the Auditors.

To lay before members the Report of the Directors, the Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 May 2022, the Reports of the Directors, Independent Auditors and the Audit Committee.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 74th Annual General Meeting of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc will be held at the Transcorp Hilton, FCT, Abuja, on Wednesday 25 January 2023 at 11.00 am for the following purposes:

consultants and advisers and complying with the directives of the regulatory authorities.

9. To consider and pass the following resolution as an ordinary resolution:

"That the general mandate given to the Company to enter into recurrent transactions with related parties for the Company's day-to-day operations, including the procurement of goods and services, on normal commercial terms, in compliance with the NGX Rules Governing Transactions with Related Parties or Interested Persons, be and is hereby renewed".

Dated this 15th day of December 2022

By Order of the Board

Jacqueline Ezeokwelume

Company Secretary

FRC/2015/NBA/00000020208

PZ Cussons Nigeria PLC

45/47, Town Planning Way

Ilupeju Industrial Estate

Lagos

www.pzcussons.com

NOTES

Proxy

A member of the Company entitled to attend and vote at the Meeting is eligible to appoint a Proxy to attend and vote in his/her place and such Proxy needs not be a member of the Company. A Proxy Form is enclosed. All instruments of proxy must be deposited at the registered office of the Company at 45/47, Town Planning Way, Ilupeju, Lagos, Nigeria, or submitted via email to info@firstregistrarsnigeria.com, or deposited at the office of the Registrars, First Registrars & Investors Services Limited, No. 2 Abebe Village Road, Iganmu, Lagos, Nigeria not later than 48 hours before the time fixed for the meeting.

Closure of Register

Qualification

Members whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on 06 January 2023 shall be qualified to receive dividends.

2