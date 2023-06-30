PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc specializes in the manufacturing and marketing of consumer products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - non-durable consumer goods (58.6%): household care and laundry products (soaps, detergents, etc.), beauty and hygiene products (hair care, baby care, skin care products, perfumes, etc.), food and nutrition, pharmaceuticals, etc. ; - household appliances and consumer electronics (41.4%): refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, televisions, etc. Nigeria accounts for 97.1% of net sales.

Sector Personal Products