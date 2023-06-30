DocuSign Envelope ID: 9C188AB9-FCBD-4E99-BC0A-40CEC9F9837F
PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC
Q4, 2022/23 UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MAY 2023
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2022/23 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023
Contents
Pages
Corporate information
1
Financial highlights
2
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income(Group)
3
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income(Company)
4
Consolidated statement of financial position
5
Statement of changes in equity
6-7
Statement of cash flows
8
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
9-19
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2022/23 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023
Corporate information
Board of Directors
Mr. G. Oyebode
- Chairman, Non-Executive Director(retired w.e.f 25 Jan 2023
Mrs. I.M.O Okauru, MFR
-
Chairman, Non-Executive Director(Appointed w.e.f 25 Jan 2023)
Mr. P. Usoro, SAN
-
Non-Executive Director(Retired w.e.f 25 Jan 2023)
Mr. P. Katsis
- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer(Retired w.e.f 31 May 2023)
Mr. Dimitris Kostianis
- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer(Appointed w.e.f 1 June 2023)
Ms. J. F. Coker
-
Executive Director
Mr. Z. Momoniat
-
Executive Director(Resigned w.e.f 31 Dec 2022)
Mr D. Anniss
-
Non-Executive Director
Mr. K. Massie
-
Non-Executive Director
Mallam Ballama Manu
- Independent Non-Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f 21 Nov. 2022)
Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odutayo
- Independent Non-Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f 21 Nov. 2022)
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Brian Egan(Appointed w.e.f 1 Jan 2023)
Company Secretary / Legal Adviser
Mrs Jacqueline Ezeokwelume(Resigned w.e.f 26 Jan. 2023)
Mrs Temitope Oluwatosin(Appointed w.e.f 27 Jan 2023)
Mrs Olubukola Olonade-Agaga(Appointed w.e.f 14 Mar 2023)
Registered Office
45/47 Town Planning Way
Ilupeju Industrial Estate
P.M.B. 21132
Ikeja
Registration Number
RC 693
Registrars
First Registrars and Investors Service Limited
Plot 2, Abebe Village Road
Iganmu Complex
P.M.B. 12692
Lagos
Independent Auditors
Deloitte & Touche
Civic Towers
Plot GA1, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue
Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria
1
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2022/23 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023
Financial highlights
Group
31 May 2023
31 May 2022
% Change
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
113,834,906
100,039,948
14
Operating profit/(loss)
8,709,406
3,078,443
183
Profit before taxation
19,867,893
9,669,405
105
Taxation
(4,516,600)
(3,269,908)
38
Profit after tax
15,351,293
6,399,496
140
Non-controlling interest
1,633,946
710,991
130
Profit attributable to equity holders of parent company
13,717,347
5,688,505
141
15,351,293
6,399,496
140
Share capital
1,985,238
1,985,238
-
Total equity
49,080,942
37,739,831
30
Data per 50k share
Based on 3,970,477,045 ordinary shares of 50k each:
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
387
161
140
2
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2022/23 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Group
date 31 May
Year to date
date 31 May
Year to date
Note
2023
31 May 2023
2022
31 May 2022
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
26,836,978
113,834,906
25,500,214
100,039,948
Cost of sales
(18,085,516)
(81,329,573)
(18,535,888)
(75,754,253)
Gross profit
8,751,462
32,505,333
6,964,326
24,285,695
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,749,934)
(11,680,061)
(2,259,390)
(10,072,240)
Impairment of trade receivables
(2,662)
(167,976)
(26,048)
(139,423)
Administrative expenses
(2,018,818)
(6,994,226)
(1,668,899)
(6,835,994)
Exchange loss
(267,252)
(4,953,665)
(142,447)
(4,159,595)
Operating profit/(loss)
3,712,797
8,709,406
2,867,543
3,078,443
Other income
20
88,186
6,260,333
74,364
5,762,318
-
-
Interest income
1,954,372
5,233,116
418,765
839,643
Interest cost
(186,382)
(334,961)
(3,515)
(11,000)
Net interest income
1,767,990
4,898,154
415,250
828,643
Profit before tax
5,568,973
19,867,893
3,357,156
9,669,405
Income tax expense
(1,431,532)
(4,516,600)
(2,598,788)
(3,269,908)
Profit for the year
4,137,441
15,351,293
758,368
6,399,496
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year
4,137,441
15,351,293
758,368
6,399,496
Equity holders of the parent company
3,499,730
13,717,347
530,942
5,688,505
Non-controlling interest
637,711
1,633,946
227,426
710,991
4,137,441
15,351,293
758,368
6,399,496
Basic and diluted earnings/(loss)
per share (kobo)
104
387
19
161
The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 19 form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
