Contents

Pages

Corporate information

1

Financial highlights

2

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income(Group)

3

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income(Company)

4

Consolidated statement of financial position

5

Statement of changes in equity

6-7

Statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

9-19

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2022/23 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023

Corporate information

Board of Directors

Mr. G. Oyebode

- Chairman, Non-Executive Director(retired w.e.f 25 Jan 2023

Mrs. I.M.O Okauru, MFR

-

Chairman, Non-Executive Director(Appointed w.e.f 25 Jan 2023)

Mr. P. Usoro, SAN

-

Non-Executive Director(Retired w.e.f 25 Jan 2023)

Mr. P. Katsis

- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer(Retired w.e.f 31 May 2023)

Mr. Dimitris Kostianis

- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer(Appointed w.e.f 1 June 2023)

Ms. J. F. Coker

-

Executive Director

Mr. Z. Momoniat

-

Executive Director(Resigned w.e.f 31 Dec 2022)

Mr D. Anniss

-

Non-Executive Director

Mr. K. Massie

-

Non-Executive Director

Mallam Ballama Manu

- Independent Non-Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f 21 Nov. 2022)

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odutayo

- Independent Non-Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f 21 Nov. 2022)

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Brian Egan(Appointed w.e.f 1 Jan 2023)

Company Secretary / Legal Adviser

Mrs Jacqueline Ezeokwelume(Resigned w.e.f 26 Jan. 2023)

Mrs Temitope Oluwatosin(Appointed w.e.f 27 Jan 2023)

Mrs Olubukola Olonade-Agaga(Appointed w.e.f 14 Mar 2023)

Registered Office

45/47 Town Planning Way

Ilupeju Industrial Estate

P.M.B. 21132

Ikeja

Registration Number

RC 693

Registrars

First Registrars and Investors Service Limited

Plot 2, Abebe Village Road

Iganmu Complex

P.M.B. 12692

Lagos

Independent Auditors

Deloitte & Touche

Civic Towers

Plot GA1, Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue

Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria

1

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2022/23 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023

Financial highlights

Group

31 May 2023

31 May 2022

% Change

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

113,834,906

100,039,948

14

Operating profit/(loss)

8,709,406

3,078,443

183

Profit before taxation

19,867,893

9,669,405

105

Taxation

(4,516,600)

(3,269,908)

38

Profit after tax

15,351,293

6,399,496

140

Non-controlling interest

1,633,946

710,991

130

Profit attributable to equity holders of parent company

13,717,347

5,688,505

141

15,351,293

6,399,496

140

Share capital

1,985,238

1,985,238

-

Total equity

49,080,942

37,739,831

30

Data per 50k share

Based on 3,970,477,045 ordinary shares of 50k each:

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)

387

161

140

2

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2022/23 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2023

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Group

date 31 May

Year to date

date 31 May

Year to date

Note

2023

31 May 2023

2022

31 May 2022

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

26,836,978

113,834,906

25,500,214

100,039,948

Cost of sales

(18,085,516)

(81,329,573)

(18,535,888)

(75,754,253)

Gross profit

8,751,462

32,505,333

6,964,326

24,285,695

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,749,934)

(11,680,061)

(2,259,390)

(10,072,240)

Impairment of trade receivables

(2,662)

(167,976)

(26,048)

(139,423)

Administrative expenses

(2,018,818)

(6,994,226)

(1,668,899)

(6,835,994)

Exchange loss

(267,252)

(4,953,665)

(142,447)

(4,159,595)

Operating profit/(loss)

3,712,797

8,709,406

2,867,543

3,078,443

Other income

20

88,186

6,260,333

74,364

5,762,318

-

-

Interest income

1,954,372

5,233,116

418,765

839,643

Interest cost

(186,382)

(334,961)

(3,515)

(11,000)

Net interest income

1,767,990

4,898,154

415,250

828,643

Profit before tax

5,568,973

19,867,893

3,357,156

9,669,405

Income tax expense

(1,431,532)

(4,516,600)

(2,598,788)

(3,269,908)

Profit for the year

4,137,441

15,351,293

758,368

6,399,496

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year

4,137,441

15,351,293

758,368

6,399,496

Equity holders of the parent company

3,499,730

13,717,347

530,942

5,688,505

Non-controlling interest

637,711

1,633,946

227,426

710,991

4,137,441

15,351,293

758,368

6,399,496

Basic and diluted earnings/(loss)

per share (kobo)

104

387

19

161

The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 19 form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

