PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC
Q4, 2023/24 UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MAY 2024
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024
Contents
Page
Corporate information
1
Financial highlights
2
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Group)
3
Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Company)
4
Consolidated statement of financial position
5
Statement of changes in equity
6-7
Statement of cash flows
8
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
9-19
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024
Corporate information
Board of Directors
Mrs. I.M.O Okauru, MFR
-
Chairman, Non-Executive Director
Mr. Dimitris Kostianis
- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
Ms. Joyce F. Coker
-
Executive Director
Mr Duncan Anniss
- Non-Executive Director (Resigned w.e.f 30 October 2023)
Mr. K. Massie
-
Non-Executive Director
Mallam Ballama Manu
-
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odutayo
-
Independent Non-Executive Director
Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN
- Independent Non-Executive Director (Resigned w.e.f 4 March 2024)
Mr. Kamar Bakrin
- Non-Executive Director (Resigned w.e.f 14 October 2023)
Dr. Suleyman Abdu Ndanusa
- Independent Non-Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f 16 November 2023)
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Brian Egan
Company Secretary
Ms. Olubukola Olonade-Agaga
Registered Office
45/47 Town Planning Way
Ilupeju Industrial Estate
P.M.B. 21132
Ikeja
Registration Number
RC 693
Registrars
First Registrars and Investors Service Limited
Plot 2, Abebe Village Road
Iganmu Complex
P.M.B. 12692
Lagos
Independent Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (''PWC'')
5B Water Corporation Road,
Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos
Note: The appointment of PWC was approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday, 8 December 2023
1
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024
Financial highlights
Group
31 May 2024
31 May 2023
% Change
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
152,156,771
113,964,309
34
Operating (Loss)/Profit
(111,543,410)
8,224,028
(1,456)
(Loss)/Profit before taxation
(108,967,359)
20,463,740
(632)
Taxation
12,531,992
(6,115,395)
305
(Loss)/Profit after tax
(96,435,367)
14,348,345
(772)
Non-controlling interest
(7,429,959)
1,455,559
(610)
(Loss)/Profit attributable to equity holders of parent company
(89,005,408)
12,892,786
(790)
(96,435,367)
14,348,345
(772)
Share capital
1,985,238
1,985,238
-
Total equity
(47,163,592)
48,360,058
(198)
EPS per 50k share
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
(24)
4
(772)
Based on 3,970,477,045 ordinary shares of 50k each
2
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Group
Quarter to date
Year to date 31
Quarter to date
Year to date 31
Note
31 May 2024
May 2024
31 May 2023
May 2023
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
41,529,187
152,156,771
26,966,381
113,964,309
Cost of sales
22
(18,940,246)
(91,561,660)
(17,771,820)
(81,015,877)
Gross profit
22,588,941
60,595,111
9,194,561
32,948,432
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,730,246)
(13,092,464)
(2,790,757)
(11,720,884)
Impairment of trade receivables
121,611
264,751
(2,662)
(167,976)
Administrative expenses
21
(1,133,814)
(1,279,642)
(2,906,471)
(7,881,879)
Exchange loss
5,204,821
(158,031,166)
(267,252)
(4,953,665)
Operating profit/(loss)
24,051,313
(111,543,410)
3,227,419
8,224,028
Other income
20
137,910
369,136
1,169,410
7,341,557
Interest income
779,773
6,096,368
1,954,372
5,233,116
Interest cost
(1,632,884)
(3,889,453)
(186,381)
(334,961)
Net interest income
(853,110)
2,206,915
1,767,991
4,898,155
(Loss)/Profit before tax
23,336,112
(108,967,359)
6,164,820
20,463,740
Income tax expense
(24,991,399)
12,531,992
(3,030,326)
(6,115,395)
(Loss)/Profit for the year
(1,655,287)
(96,435,367)
3,134,493
14,348,345
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year
(1,655,287)
(96,435,367)
3,134,493
14,348,345
Equity holders of the parent company
(3,195,073)
(89,005,408)
2,675,169
12,892,786
Non-controlling interest
1,539,787
(7,429,959)
459,324
1,455,559
(1,655,287)
(96,435,367)
3,134,493
14,348,345
Basic and diluted (Loss)/earnings
per share (kobo)
(0.42)
(24.29)
0.79
3.61
The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 19 form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Company
Note
31 May 2024
May 2024
31 May 2023
31 May 2023
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
23,874,545
90,717,948
14,303,963
67,413,111
Cost of sales
22
(12,125,533)
(55,645,224)
(9,305,789)
(48,653,086)
Gross profit
11,749,011
35,072,724
4,998,174
18,760,025
Selling and distribution expenses
(2,167,380)
(9,440,285)
(1,783,803)
(8,054,946)
Impairment of trade receivables
114,385
218,989
(66,277)
(187,922)
Administrative expenses
21
(1,042,018)
(683,788)
(2,582,097)
(6,902,928)
Exchange loss
2,975,231
(96,605,120)
(366,419)
(3,808,074)
Operating loss
11,629,229
(71,437,481)
199,578
(193,845)
Other income
20
173,053
509,707
1,034,223
7,311,799
Interest income
771,341
4,259,733
1,423,621
4,149,329
Interest cost
(298,817)
(416,482)
(17)
(1,456)
Net interest income
472,523
3,843,251
1,423,604
4,147,873
Loss before tax
12,274,805
(67,084,523)
2,657,405
11,265,827
Income tax expense
(20,086,780)
357,131
(1,359,472)
(2,737,391)
Loss for the year
(7,811,975)
(66,727,392)
1,297,933
8,528,436
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year
(7,811,975)
(66,727,392)
1,297,933
8,528,436
Equity holders of the parent company
(7,811,975)
(66,727,392)
1,297,933
8,528,436
Non-controlling interest
-
-
-
-
(7,811,975)
(66,727,392)
1,297,933
8,528,436
Basic and diluted Loss per share (kobo)
(1.97)
(16.81)
0.33
2.15
The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 19 form an integral part of these financial statements.
4
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024
Consolidated and separate statement of financial position as at 31 May 2024
Q4, 2023/24
Year End 2022/23
Q4, 2023/24 Year End 2022/23
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
2a
14,976,784
15,500,551
13,472,071
14,031,270
Right-of-use assets
2b
107,637
203,758
66,418
131,515
Intangibe Assets
2c
317,885
423,847
317,885
423,847
Investments in subsidiaries
3
-
-
504,406
504,406
Investment property
4
1,826,842
1,590,634
1,826,842
1,590,634
Deferred Taxation
16
12,925,507
524,559
-
-
Loan receivables
5
-
-
526,469
3,422,048
Other assets
8
-
32,082
-
32,082
30,154,656
18,275,432
16,714,092
20,135,803
Current assets
Inventories
6
40,845,450
29,048,718
28,211,172
19,922,450
Trade and other receivables
7
17,795,841
11,452,708
15,279,446
7,664,615
Loan receivables
5
-
-
3,158,814
3,158,814
Other assets
8
4,581,934
951,104
1,896,256
951,104
Deposits for imports
9a
11,332,875
958,058
7,463,967
9,670
Deliverable forwards
9b
148,579
4,056,791
39,026
383,725
Cash and cash equivalents
10
32,730,220
101,623,076
25,958,976
58,599,818
107,434,899
148,090,454
82,007,657
90,690,196
Total assets
137,589,554
166,365,886
98,721,750
110,825,999
Equity
Ordinary share capital
11
1,985,238
1,985,238
1,985,238
1,985,238
Share premium
6,878,269
6,878,269
6,878,269
6,878,269
Retained earnings
(53,627,451)
34,466,240
(45,859,109)
19,808,961
Equity attributable to equity holders of
the company
(44,763,944)
43,329,747
(36,995,602)
28,672,468
Non controlling interest
(2,399,648)
5,030,311
-
-
Total equity
(47,163,592)
48,360,058
(36,995,602)
28,672,468
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
15a
59,833,113
18,735,092
59,833,113
18,735,092
Deferred income
14a
-
84,230
-
84,230
Lease liability
2b
57,121
108,131
35,418
70,131
Deferred taxation
17
3,002,312
4,086,413
3,002,312
4,086,413
Provisions
18
245,420
309,078
-
-
63,137,965
23,322,945
62,870,842
22,975,867
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13
94,137,376
79,943,735
69,169,101
54,481,104
Borrowings
15b
24,161,068
5,277,304
1,048,742
-
Lease liability
2b
50,516
95,627
31,000
61,384
Deferred income
14a
1,298,679
5,272
1,298,679
5,272
Contract liabilities
14b
429,954
361,162
394,409
361,162
Current taxation payable
16
1,458,556
8,927,549
904,578
4,268,743
Provisions
18
79,033
72,234
-
-
Total liabilities
121,615,181
94,682,883
72,846,510
59,177,665
184,753,146
118,005,828
135,717,352
82,153,532
Net equity and liabilities
137,589,554
166,365,886
98,721,750
110,826,000
The 4th quarter (Q4, 2023/24) unaudited financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on
28 June 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
_______________________
______________________
Mr. Dimitris Kostianis
Mr. Brian Egan
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/204573
FRC/2015/PRO/ANAN/001/00000011227
The notes on pages 9 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements
5
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024
Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
Attributable to owners of the company
Retained
Non controlling
Share capital Share premium
earnings
interest
Total
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
At 1 June 2022
1,985,238
6,878,269
25,301,572
3,574,752
37,739,831
-
Profit for the year
-
-
12,892,785
1,455,559
14,348,344
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
12,892,785
1,455,559
14,348,344
Transactions with owners:
-
Dividend paid relating to year ended 31 May 2022
(4,010,182)
(4,010,182)
Unclaimed dividend forfeited
282,065
282,065
-
Total transaction with owners
-
-
(3,728,117)
-
(3,728,117)
At 31 May 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
34,466,240
5,030,311
48,360,058
At 1 June 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
34,466,240
5,030,311
48,360,058
Profit for the period
-
-
(89,005,408)
(7,429,959)
(96,435,367)
Adjustments for prior year tax adjustments
754,940
-
754,940
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(88,250,468)
(7,429,959)
(95,680,426)
Transactions with owners:
-
Unclaimed dividend forfeited
156,776
156,776
Total transaction with owners
-
-
156,776
-
156,776
At 31 May 2024
1,985,238
6,878,269
(53,627,451)
(2,399,648)
(47,163,592)
At 31 May 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
34,466,240
5,030,311
48,360,058
6
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024
Statement of changes in equity
Company
Attributable to owners of the company
Retained
Non controlling
Share capital Share premium
earnings
interest
Total
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
At 1 June 2022
1,985,238
6,878,269
15,008,640
-
23,872,147
Profit for the year
-
-
8,528,438
-
8,528,438
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
8,528,438
-
8,528,438
Transactions with owners:
Dividend paid relating to year ended 31 May 2022
(4,010,182)
(4,010,182)
Unclaimed dividend forfeited
282,065
282,065
Total transaction with owners
-
-
(3,728,117)
-
(3,728,117)
-
At 31 May 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
19,808,961
-
28,672,468
At 1 June 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
19,808,961
-
28,672,468
Profit for the year
-
-
(66,727,394)
-
(66,727,394)
Adjustments for prior year tax adjustments
902,548
902,548
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
(65,824,846)
-
(65,824,846)
Transactions with owners:
Unclaimed dividend forfeited
156,776
156,776
Total transaction with owners
-
-
156,776
-
156,776
-
At 31 May 2024
1,985,238
6,878,269
(45,859,109)
-
(36,995,602)
At 31 May 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
19,808,961
-
28,672,468
7
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024
Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
The Group
The Company
Year End
Year End
Q4 2023/24
Q4 2022/23
2022/23
Q4 2023/24
Q4 2022/23
2022/23
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
19
(79,377,411)
20,340,431
20,340,431
(31,625,167)
5,067,897
5,067,897
Taxation
(7,893,626)
(2,401,590)
(2,401,590)
(3,415,105)
(1,202,219)
(1,202,219)
Net cash flow generated from
(87,271,037)
17,938,841
(35,040,272)
3,865,678
operating activities
17,938,841
3,865,678
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
6,096,368
5,233,116
5,233,116
4,259,733
4,149,329
4,149,329
Loan receivables
5b
-
-
-
-
Purchase of property, plant and
equipment
4
(2,715,399)
(911,180)
(911,180)
(2,495,434)
(622,528)
(622,528)
Loan advanced
-
(5,000,000)
(5,000,000)
-
(11,296,509)
(11,296,509)
Loan repayment
5,000,000
5,000,000
4,715,647
4,715,647
Proceeds from sale of property, plant
and equipment
2,903
6,537,131
6,537,131
2,871
6,536,745
6,536,745
Net cash used in investing activities
3,383,871
10,859,067
10,859,067
1,767,171
3,482,684
3,482,684
Cash flows from financing activities
Borrowing from parent company
17,031,902
17,031,902
17,031,902
17,031,902
Trade obligation with banks
41,754,812
5,277,304
5,277,304
3,488,026
Interest Expense
(3,889,453)
(334,961)
(334,961)
(416,482)
(1,456)
(1,456)
Loan repaid
(22,871,048)
-
-
(2,439,285)
-
-
Lease payment
-
(96,121)
(96,121)
-
(65,097)
(65,097)
Loan receipt
-
-
-
-
-
-
Dividends paid to Company
shareholders
-
(1,071,739)
(1,071,739)
-
(1,071,739)
(1,071,739)
Net cash flow used in financing
activities
14,994,311
20,806,385
20,806,385
632,259
15,893,610
15,893,610
Net increase in cash, cash
(68,892,856)
49,604,293
49,604,293
(32,640,842)
23,241,972
23,241,972
equivalents and bank overdrafts
Cash, cash equivalents and bank
overdrafts at the beginning of the
101,623,076
52,845,333
52,845,333
58,599,818
35,830,975
35,830,975
year
Foreign exchange gains/ (losses) on
cash and cash equivalents
-
(826,550)
(826,550)
-
(473,129)
(473,129)
overdrafts at the end of the year
32,730,220
101,623,076
101,623,076
25,958,976
58,599,818
58,599,818
8
