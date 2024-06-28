PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC

Q4, 2023/24 UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MAY 2024

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024

Contents

Page

Corporate information

1

Financial highlights

2

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Group)

3

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income (Company)

4

Consolidated statement of financial position

5

Statement of changes in equity

6-7

Statement of cash flows

8

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

9-19

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024

Corporate information

Board of Directors

Mrs. I.M.O Okauru, MFR

-

Chairman, Non-Executive Director

Mr. Dimitris Kostianis

- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer

Ms. Joyce F. Coker

-

Executive Director

Mr Duncan Anniss

- Non-Executive Director (Resigned w.e.f 30 October 2023)

Mr. K. Massie

-

Non-Executive Director

Mallam Ballama Manu

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odutayo

-

Independent Non-Executive Director

Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN

- Independent Non-Executive Director (Resigned w.e.f 4 March 2024)

Mr. Kamar Bakrin

- Non-Executive Director (Resigned w.e.f 14 October 2023)

Dr. Suleyman Abdu Ndanusa

- Independent Non-Executive Director (Appointed w.e.f 16 November 2023)

Chief Financial Officer

Mr. Brian Egan

Company Secretary

Ms. Olubukola Olonade-Agaga

Registered Office

45/47 Town Planning Way

Ilupeju Industrial Estate

P.M.B. 21132

Ikeja

Registration Number

RC 693

Registrars

First Registrars and Investors Service Limited

Plot 2, Abebe Village Road

Iganmu Complex

P.M.B. 12692

Lagos

Independent Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (''PWC'')

5B Water Corporation Road,

Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos

Note: The appointment of PWC was approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday, 8 December 2023

1

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024

Financial highlights

Group

31 May 2024

31 May 2023

% Change

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

152,156,771

113,964,309

34

Operating (Loss)/Profit

(111,543,410)

8,224,028

(1,456)

(Loss)/Profit before taxation

(108,967,359)

20,463,740

(632)

Taxation

12,531,992

(6,115,395)

305

(Loss)/Profit after tax

(96,435,367)

14,348,345

(772)

Non-controlling interest

(7,429,959)

1,455,559

(610)

(Loss)/Profit attributable to equity holders of parent company

(89,005,408)

12,892,786

(790)

(96,435,367)

14,348,345

(772)

Share capital

1,985,238

1,985,238

-

Total equity

(47,163,592)

48,360,058

(198)

EPS per 50k share

Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)

(24)

4

(772)

Based on 3,970,477,045 ordinary shares of 50k each

2

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Group

Quarter to date

Year to date 31

Quarter to date

Year to date 31

Note

31 May 2024

May 2024

31 May 2023

May 2023

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

41,529,187

152,156,771

26,966,381

113,964,309

Cost of sales

22

(18,940,246)

(91,561,660)

(17,771,820)

(81,015,877)

Gross profit

22,588,941

60,595,111

9,194,561

32,948,432

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,730,246)

(13,092,464)

(2,790,757)

(11,720,884)

Impairment of trade receivables

121,611

264,751

(2,662)

(167,976)

Administrative expenses

21

(1,133,814)

(1,279,642)

(2,906,471)

(7,881,879)

Exchange loss

5,204,821

(158,031,166)

(267,252)

(4,953,665)

Operating profit/(loss)

24,051,313

(111,543,410)

3,227,419

8,224,028

Other income

20

137,910

369,136

1,169,410

7,341,557

Interest income

779,773

6,096,368

1,954,372

5,233,116

Interest cost

(1,632,884)

(3,889,453)

(186,381)

(334,961)

Net interest income

(853,110)

2,206,915

1,767,991

4,898,155

(Loss)/Profit before tax

23,336,112

(108,967,359)

6,164,820

20,463,740

Income tax expense

(24,991,399)

12,531,992

(3,030,326)

(6,115,395)

(Loss)/Profit for the year

(1,655,287)

(96,435,367)

3,134,493

14,348,345

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year

(1,655,287)

(96,435,367)

3,134,493

14,348,345

Equity holders of the parent company

(3,195,073)

(89,005,408)

2,675,169

12,892,786

Non-controlling interest

1,539,787

(7,429,959)

459,324

1,455,559

(1,655,287)

(96,435,367)

3,134,493

14,348,345

Basic and diluted (Loss)/earnings

per share (kobo)

(0.42)

(24.29)

0.79

3.61

The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 19 form an integral part of these financial statements.

3

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024

Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income

Company

Note

31 May 2024

May 2024

31 May 2023

31 May 2023

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Revenue

23,874,545

90,717,948

14,303,963

67,413,111

Cost of sales

22

(12,125,533)

(55,645,224)

(9,305,789)

(48,653,086)

Gross profit

11,749,011

35,072,724

4,998,174

18,760,025

Selling and distribution expenses

(2,167,380)

(9,440,285)

(1,783,803)

(8,054,946)

Impairment of trade receivables

114,385

218,989

(66,277)

(187,922)

Administrative expenses

21

(1,042,018)

(683,788)

(2,582,097)

(6,902,928)

Exchange loss

2,975,231

(96,605,120)

(366,419)

(3,808,074)

Operating loss

11,629,229

(71,437,481)

199,578

(193,845)

Other income

20

173,053

509,707

1,034,223

7,311,799

Interest income

771,341

4,259,733

1,423,621

4,149,329

Interest cost

(298,817)

(416,482)

(17)

(1,456)

Net interest income

472,523

3,843,251

1,423,604

4,147,873

Loss before tax

12,274,805

(67,084,523)

2,657,405

11,265,827

Income tax expense

(20,086,780)

357,131

(1,359,472)

(2,737,391)

Loss for the year

(7,811,975)

(66,727,392)

1,297,933

8,528,436

Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year

(7,811,975)

(66,727,392)

1,297,933

8,528,436

Equity holders of the parent company

(7,811,975)

(66,727,392)

1,297,933

8,528,436

Non-controlling interest

-

-

-

-

(7,811,975)

(66,727,392)

1,297,933

8,528,436

Basic and diluted Loss per share (kobo)

(1.97)

(16.81)

0.33

2.15

The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 19 form an integral part of these financial statements.

4

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position as at 31 May 2024

Q4, 2023/24

Year End 2022/23

Q4, 2023/24 Year End 2022/23

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Assets

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

2a

14,976,784

15,500,551

13,472,071

14,031,270

Right-of-use assets

2b

107,637

203,758

66,418

131,515

Intangibe Assets

2c

317,885

423,847

317,885

423,847

Investments in subsidiaries

3

-

-

504,406

504,406

Investment property

4

1,826,842

1,590,634

1,826,842

1,590,634

Deferred Taxation

16

12,925,507

524,559

-

-

Loan receivables

5

-

-

526,469

3,422,048

Other assets

8

-

32,082

-

32,082

30,154,656

18,275,432

16,714,092

20,135,803

Current assets

Inventories

6

40,845,450

29,048,718

28,211,172

19,922,450

Trade and other receivables

7

17,795,841

11,452,708

15,279,446

7,664,615

Loan receivables

5

-

-

3,158,814

3,158,814

Other assets

8

4,581,934

951,104

1,896,256

951,104

Deposits for imports

9a

11,332,875

958,058

7,463,967

9,670

Deliverable forwards

9b

148,579

4,056,791

39,026

383,725

Cash and cash equivalents

10

32,730,220

101,623,076

25,958,976

58,599,818

107,434,899

148,090,454

82,007,657

90,690,196

Total assets

137,589,554

166,365,886

98,721,750

110,825,999

Equity

Ordinary share capital

11

1,985,238

1,985,238

1,985,238

1,985,238

Share premium

6,878,269

6,878,269

6,878,269

6,878,269

Retained earnings

(53,627,451)

34,466,240

(45,859,109)

19,808,961

Equity attributable to equity holders of

the company

(44,763,944)

43,329,747

(36,995,602)

28,672,468

Non controlling interest

(2,399,648)

5,030,311

-

-

Total equity

(47,163,592)

48,360,058

(36,995,602)

28,672,468

Liabilities

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings

15a

59,833,113

18,735,092

59,833,113

18,735,092

Deferred income

14a

-

84,230

-

84,230

Lease liability

2b

57,121

108,131

35,418

70,131

Deferred taxation

17

3,002,312

4,086,413

3,002,312

4,086,413

Provisions

18

245,420

309,078

-

-

63,137,965

23,322,945

62,870,842

22,975,867

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

13

94,137,376

79,943,735

69,169,101

54,481,104

Borrowings

15b

24,161,068

5,277,304

1,048,742

-

Lease liability

2b

50,516

95,627

31,000

61,384

Deferred income

14a

1,298,679

5,272

1,298,679

5,272

Contract liabilities

14b

429,954

361,162

394,409

361,162

Current taxation payable

16

1,458,556

8,927,549

904,578

4,268,743

Provisions

18

79,033

72,234

-

-

Total liabilities

121,615,181

94,682,883

72,846,510

59,177,665

184,753,146

118,005,828

135,717,352

82,153,532

Net equity and liabilities

137,589,554

166,365,886

98,721,750

110,826,000

The 4th quarter (Q4, 2023/24) unaudited financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on

28 June 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

_______________________

______________________

Mr. Dimitris Kostianis

Mr. Brian Egan

Chief Executive Officer

Chief Financial Officer

FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/204573

FRC/2015/PRO/ANAN/001/00000011227

The notes on pages 9 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements

5

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024

Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity

Attributable to owners of the company

Retained

Non controlling

Share capital Share premium

earnings

interest

Total

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

At 1 June 2022

1,985,238

6,878,269

25,301,572

3,574,752

37,739,831

-

Profit for the year

-

-

12,892,785

1,455,559

14,348,344

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

12,892,785

1,455,559

14,348,344

Transactions with owners:

-

Dividend paid relating to year ended 31 May 2022

(4,010,182)

(4,010,182)

Unclaimed dividend forfeited

282,065

282,065

-

Total transaction with owners

-

-

(3,728,117)

-

(3,728,117)

At 31 May 2023

1,985,238

6,878,269

34,466,240

5,030,311

48,360,058

At 1 June 2023

1,985,238

6,878,269

34,466,240

5,030,311

48,360,058

Profit for the period

-

-

(89,005,408)

(7,429,959)

(96,435,367)

Adjustments for prior year tax adjustments

754,940

-

754,940

Total comprehensive income for the period

-

-

(88,250,468)

(7,429,959)

(95,680,426)

Transactions with owners:

-

Unclaimed dividend forfeited

156,776

156,776

Total transaction with owners

-

-

156,776

-

156,776

At 31 May 2024

1,985,238

6,878,269

(53,627,451)

(2,399,648)

(47,163,592)

At 31 May 2023

1,985,238

6,878,269

34,466,240

5,030,311

48,360,058

6

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024

Statement of changes in equity

Company

Attributable to owners of the company

Retained

Non controlling

Share capital Share premium

earnings

interest

Total

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

At 1 June 2022

1,985,238

6,878,269

15,008,640

-

23,872,147

Profit for the year

-

-

8,528,438

-

8,528,438

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

8,528,438

-

8,528,438

Transactions with owners:

Dividend paid relating to year ended 31 May 2022

(4,010,182)

(4,010,182)

Unclaimed dividend forfeited

282,065

282,065

Total transaction with owners

-

-

(3,728,117)

-

(3,728,117)

-

At 31 May 2023

1,985,238

6,878,269

19,808,961

-

28,672,468

At 1 June 2023

1,985,238

6,878,269

19,808,961

-

28,672,468

Profit for the year

-

-

(66,727,394)

-

(66,727,394)

Adjustments for prior year tax adjustments

902,548

902,548

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

(65,824,846)

-

(65,824,846)

Transactions with owners:

Unclaimed dividend forfeited

156,776

156,776

Total transaction with owners

-

-

156,776

-

156,776

-

At 31 May 2024

1,985,238

6,878,269

(45,859,109)

-

(36,995,602)

At 31 May 2023

1,985,238

6,878,269

19,808,961

-

28,672,468

7

PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024

Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows

The Group

The Company

Year End

Year End

Q4 2023/24

Q4 2022/23

2022/23

Q4 2023/24

Q4 2022/23

2022/23

Notes

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

₦'000

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash generated from operations

19

(79,377,411)

20,340,431

20,340,431

(31,625,167)

5,067,897

5,067,897

Taxation

(7,893,626)

(2,401,590)

(2,401,590)

(3,415,105)

(1,202,219)

(1,202,219)

Net cash flow generated from

(87,271,037)

17,938,841

(35,040,272)

3,865,678

operating activities

17,938,841

3,865,678

Cash flows from investing activities

Interest received

6,096,368

5,233,116

5,233,116

4,259,733

4,149,329

4,149,329

Loan receivables

5b

-

-

-

-

Purchase of property, plant and

equipment

4

(2,715,399)

(911,180)

(911,180)

(2,495,434)

(622,528)

(622,528)

Loan advanced

-

(5,000,000)

(5,000,000)

-

(11,296,509)

(11,296,509)

Loan repayment

5,000,000

5,000,000

4,715,647

4,715,647

Proceeds from sale of property, plant

and equipment

2,903

6,537,131

6,537,131

2,871

6,536,745

6,536,745

Net cash used in investing activities

3,383,871

10,859,067

10,859,067

1,767,171

3,482,684

3,482,684

Cash flows from financing activities

Borrowing from parent company

17,031,902

17,031,902

17,031,902

17,031,902

Trade obligation with banks

41,754,812

5,277,304

5,277,304

3,488,026

Interest Expense

(3,889,453)

(334,961)

(334,961)

(416,482)

(1,456)

(1,456)

Loan repaid

(22,871,048)

-

-

(2,439,285)

-

-

Lease payment

-

(96,121)

(96,121)

-

(65,097)

(65,097)

Loan receipt

-

-

-

-

-

-

Dividends paid to Company

shareholders

-

(1,071,739)

(1,071,739)

-

(1,071,739)

(1,071,739)

Net cash flow used in financing

activities

14,994,311

20,806,385

20,806,385

632,259

15,893,610

15,893,610

Net increase in cash, cash

(68,892,856)

49,604,293

49,604,293

(32,640,842)

23,241,972

23,241,972

equivalents and bank overdrafts

Cash, cash equivalents and bank

overdrafts at the beginning of the

101,623,076

52,845,333

52,845,333

58,599,818

35,830,975

35,830,975

year

Foreign exchange gains/ (losses) on

cash and cash equivalents

-

(826,550)

(826,550)

-

(473,129)

(473,129)

overdrafts at the end of the year

32,730,220

101,623,076

101,623,076

25,958,976

58,599,818

58,599,818

8

