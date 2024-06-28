PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q4, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 31 May 2024

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position as at 31 May 2024

Q4, 2023/24 Year End 2022/23 Q4, 2023/24 Year End 2022/23 Notes ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2a 14,976,784 15,500,551 13,472,071 14,031,270 Right-of-use assets 2b 107,637 203,758 66,418 131,515 Intangibe Assets 2c 317,885 423,847 317,885 423,847 Investments in subsidiaries 3 - - 504,406 504,406 Investment property 4 1,826,842 1,590,634 1,826,842 1,590,634 Deferred Taxation 16 12,925,507 524,559 - - Loan receivables 5 - - 526,469 3,422,048 Other assets 8 - 32,082 - 32,082 30,154,656 18,275,432 16,714,092 20,135,803 Current assets Inventories 6 40,845,450 29,048,718 28,211,172 19,922,450 Trade and other receivables 7 17,795,841 11,452,708 15,279,446 7,664,615 Loan receivables 5 - - 3,158,814 3,158,814 Other assets 8 4,581,934 951,104 1,896,256 951,104 Deposits for imports 9a 11,332,875 958,058 7,463,967 9,670 Deliverable forwards 9b 148,579 4,056,791 39,026 383,725 Cash and cash equivalents 10 32,730,220 101,623,076 25,958,976 58,599,818 107,434,899 148,090,454 82,007,657 90,690,196 Total assets 137,589,554 166,365,886 98,721,750 110,825,999 Equity Ordinary share capital 11 1,985,238 1,985,238 1,985,238 1,985,238 Share premium 6,878,269 6,878,269 6,878,269 6,878,269 Retained earnings (53,627,451) 34,466,240 (45,859,109) 19,808,961 Equity attributable to equity holders of the company (44,763,944) 43,329,747 (36,995,602) 28,672,468 Non controlling interest (2,399,648) 5,030,311 - - Total equity (47,163,592) 48,360,058 (36,995,602) 28,672,468 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 15a 59,833,113 18,735,092 59,833,113 18,735,092 Deferred income 14a - 84,230 - 84,230 Lease liability 2b 57,121 108,131 35,418 70,131 Deferred taxation 17 3,002,312 4,086,413 3,002,312 4,086,413 Provisions 18 245,420 309,078 - - 63,137,965 23,322,945 62,870,842 22,975,867 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 94,137,376 79,943,735 69,169,101 54,481,104 Borrowings 15b 24,161,068 5,277,304 1,048,742 - Lease liability 2b 50,516 95,627 31,000 61,384 Deferred income 14a 1,298,679 5,272 1,298,679 5,272 Contract liabilities 14b 429,954 361,162 394,409 361,162 Current taxation payable 16 1,458,556 8,927,549 904,578 4,268,743 Provisions 18 79,033 72,234 - - Total liabilities 121,615,181 94,682,883 72,846,510 59,177,665 184,753,146 118,005,828 135,717,352 82,153,532 Net equity and liabilities 137,589,554 166,365,886 98,721,750 110,826,000

The 4th quarter (Q4, 2023/24) unaudited financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on

28 June 2024 and signed on its behalf by:

_______________________ ______________________ Mr. Dimitris Kostianis Mr. Brian Egan Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/204573 FRC/2015/PRO/ANAN/001/00000011227

The notes on pages 9 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements