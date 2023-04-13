Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. PZ Cussons plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PZC   GB00B19Z1432

PZ CUSSONS PLC

(PZC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:59:53 2023-04-13 am EDT
195.10 GBX   +4.22%
04:36aCarex maker PZ Cussons posts revenue growth; outlook upbeat
AN
04:31aTesco Shares Seen as a Safe Haven, Says Jefferies
DJ
03:37aUK GDP Stall in February Boosts Chances of Rate Hike
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Carex maker PZ Cussons posts revenue growth; outlook upbeat

04/13/2023 | 04:36am EDT
(Alliance News) - PZ Cussons PLC on Thursday gave an upbeat trading update for its third financial quarter, boosted by revenue growth in Europe and the Americas.

PZ Cussons shares were 3.6% higher at 194.00 pence each in London on Thursday morning, putting it in the top three performers of the FTSE250.

The consumer products firm which produces Carex handwash said in the third quarter ended March 4, like-for-like revenue grew 6.2%, bringing quarterly revenue to GBP166.0 million. Its performance strengthened in Europe and the Americas, as expected, with a "marked improvement in profitability".

Looking ahead, it expects adjusted pretax profit in financial 2023 to be "at least in line" with current market estimates, citing Bloomberg consensus of GBP68.1 million, 2.3% higher than GBP66.6 million in the financial year that ended May 31, 2022.

"We remain confident in delivering against FY23 expectations and that further strategic progress will be made in the balance of FY23 and into FY24," said Chief Executive Jonathan Myers.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on PZ CUSSONS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 668 M 833 M 833 M
Net income 2023 42,9 M 53,5 M 53,5 M
Net cash 2023 2,92 M 3,64 M 3,64 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,3x
Yield 2023 3,30%
Capitalization 783 M 977 M 977 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,17x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 761
Free-Float 52,3%
Chart PZ CUSSONS PLC
Duration : Period :
PZ Cussons plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PZ CUSSONS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 187,20 GBX
Average target price 262,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 40,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan Charles Myers Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Sarah Pollard Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David Alan Tyler Non-Executive Chairman
Jan Hodges Chief Information Officer
John Ross Nicolson Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PZ CUSSONS PLC-10.64%977
PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY-0.32%356 396
UNILEVER PLC2.63%135 087
ESTEE LAUDER-0.43%88 251
HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LIMITED-1.21%72 483
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY-3.48%63 284
