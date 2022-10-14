PZ Cussons : AGM Form of Proxy

Explanatory Notes:

Every holder has the right to appoint some other person(s) of their choice, who need not be a shareholder, as their proxy to exercise all or any of their rights, to attend, speak and vote on their behalf at the meeting. If you wish to appoint a person other than the Chair, please insert the name of your chosen proxy holder in the space provided (see reverse). If the proxy is being appointed in relation to less than your full voting entitlement, please enter in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. If returned without an indication as to how the proxy shall vote on any particular matter, the proxy will exercise their discretion as to whether, and if so how, they vote (or if this proxy form has been issued in respect of a designated account for a shareholder, the proxy will exercise their discretion as to whether, and if so how, they vote).

To appoint more than one proxy, an additional proxy form(s) may be obtained by contacting the Registrar's helpline on 0370 707 1221 or you may photocopy this form. Please indicate in the box next to the proxy holder's name (see reverse) the number of shares in relation to which they are authorised to act as your proxy. Please also indicate by marking the box provided if the proxy instruction is one of multiple instructions being given. All forms must be signed and should be returned together in the same envelope.

The 'Vote Withheld' option overleaf is provided to enable you to abstain on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a 'Vote Withheld' is not a vote in law and will not be counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' a resolution.