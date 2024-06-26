By Nina Kienle

PZ Cussons expects to report lower revenue for fiscal 2024 but that it is in line with management expectations.

The consumer-goods company--which houses the Imperial Leather soap and Morning Fresh dishwashing liquid brands--said Wednesday that it expects to report full-year revenue for the year ended May 31, of 528 million pounds ($669.8 million), down from GBP656.3 million in the prior year.

Despite continued devaluation of Nigerian niara since the company's third-quarter trading update, adjusted profit in the Africa region is expected to range between GBP55 million to GBP60 million, in line with guidance, PZ Cussons said.

It follows the company's February reported pretax loss for the first half of the fiscal year that fell on the devaluation of the Nigerian naira.

Gross debt is also expected to be within the guided range of GBP160 million and GBP180 million, with full-year 2024 results set to be published on Sept. 18, it said.

06-26-24 0252ET