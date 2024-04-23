Lagos, 15 March 2024

PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC - SUMMARY OF PROCEEDINGS AT THE EXTRA-ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 13TH MARCH 2024

At the Extraordinary General Meeting of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc ("the Company") held on Wednesday, 13 March 2024, at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja ("the EGM"), the Board of the Company laid the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended 30 November 2024, before the shareholders.

The Board presented the current financial difficulties facing the Company, which were discussed by the Shareholders present. No formal resolutions were proposed or passed.

The Board thanked the shareholders for their contributions and advised that it would continue to communicate with shareholders as the Company's plans to address its financial situation were developed.

STATEMENT ON INVESTORS' RELATIONS

The Company has a dedicated investors' portal on its corporate website, which

canbeaccessedviathislink: https://www.pzcussons.com/investors/nigeria-investors/. The Company's Investors' Relations Officer can also be reached through electronic mail at bukola.olonade-agaga@pzcussons.comor by telephone on 09169855016 for any investment-related enquiry.

Thank you.

OLUBUKOLA OLONADE-AGAGA

Company Secretary

DIRECTORS: Ifueko M. Omoigui Okauru MFR (Chairperson), Dimitris Kostianis (CEO) (Greek), Joyce Coker, Ballama Manu, Oluwatoyin Odutayo, Kevin Massie (Canadian), Suleyman A. Ndanusa OON