PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC
Q3, 2023/24 UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 29 FEBRUARY 2024
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q3, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 29 February 2024
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q3, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 29 February 2024
Corporate information
Board of Directors
Mrs. I.M.O Okauru, MFR
-
Chairman, Non-Executive Director
Mr. Dimitris Kostianis
- Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer
Ms. Joyce F. Coker
-
Executive Director
Mr Duncan Anniss
- Non-Executive Director(Resigned w.e.f 30 October 2023)
Mr. K. Massie
-
Non-Executive Director
Mallam Ballama Manu
-
Independent Non-Executive Director
Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odutayo
-
Independent Non-Executive Director
Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN
- Independent Non-Executive Director(Resigned w.e.f 4 March 2024)
Mr. Kamar Bakrin
- Non-Executive Director(Resigned w.e.f 14 October 2023)
Dr. Suleyman Abdu Ndanusa
- Independent Non-Executive Director(Appointed w.e.f 16 November 2023)
Chief Financial Officer
Mr. Brian Egan
Company Secretary
Ms. Olubukola Olonade-Agaga
Registered Office
45/47 Town Planning Way
Ilupeju Industrial Estate
P.M.B. 21132
Ikeja
Registration Number
RC 693
Registrars
First Registrars and Investors Service Limited
Plot 2, Abebe Village Road
Iganmu Complex
P.M.B. 12692
Lagos
Independent Auditors
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (''PWC'')
5B Water Corporation Road,
Landmark Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos
Note: The appointment of PWC was approved at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on Friday, 8 December 2023
1
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q3, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 29 February 2024
Financial highlights
Group
29 Feb 2024
28 Feb 2023
% Change
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
110,627,584
86,997,928
27
Operating (Loss)/Profit
(135,594,722)
4,996,609
(2,814)
(Loss)/Profit before taxation
(132,303,471)
14,298,920
(1,025)
Taxation
37,523,391
(3,085,069)
1,316
(Loss)/Profit after tax
(94,780,080)
11,213,852
(945)
Non-controlling interest
(8,969,745)
996,235
(1,000)
(Loss)/Profit attributable to equity holders of parent company
(85,810,335)
10,217,617
(940)
(94,780,080)
11,213,852
(945)
Share capital
1,985,238
1,985,238
-
Total equity
(46,420,022)
48,360,058
(196)
EPS per 50k share
Basic and diluted earnings per share (Naira)
(2,387)
282
(945)
Based on 3,970,477,045 ordinary shares of 50k each
2
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q3, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 29 February 2024
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Group
Quarter to date
Year to date 29
Quarter to date
Year to date
Note
29 Feb 2024
Feb 2024
28 Feb 2023
28 Feb 2023
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Revenue
42,542,006
110,627,584
29,736,715
86,997,928
Cost of sales
(26,421,231)
(72,621,414)
(19,541,250)
(63,244,057)
Gross profit
16,120,775
38,006,170
10,195,464
23,753,871
Selling and distribution expenses
(3,548,556)
(10,362,218)
(3,051,241)
(8,930,127)
Impairment of trade receivables
21,091
143,141
(53,213)
(165,314)
Administrative expenses
4,992,182
(145,828)
(1,616,051)
(4,975,408)
Exchange loss
(76,160,930)
(163,235,987)
(1,981,421)
(4,686,413)
Operating profit/(loss)
(58,575,438)
(135,594,722)
3,493,539
4,996,609
Other income
20
77,384
231,226
75,348
6,172,147
Interest income
1,114,052
5,316,594
1,587,454
3,278,744
Interest cost
(1,119,837)
(2,256,569)
(143,557)
(148,580)
Net interest income
(5,785)
3,060,025
1,443,897
3,130,164
(Loss)/Profit before tax
(58,503,839)
(132,303,471)
5,012,785
14,298,920
Income tax expense
37,863,819
37,523,391
(1,469,474)
(3,085,069)
(Loss)/Profit for the year
(20,640,020)
(94,780,080)
3,543,310
11,213,852
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year
(20,640,020)
(94,780,080)
3,543,310
11,213,852
Equity holders of the parent company
(18,687,876)
(85,810,335)
3,036,423
10,217,617
Non-controlling interest
(1,952,143)
(8,969,745)
506,888
996,235
(20,640,020)
(94,780,080)
3,543,310
11,213,852
Basic and diluted (Loss)/earnings
per share (kobo)
(520)
(2,387)
89
282
The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 19 form an integral part of these financial statements.
3
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q3, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 29 February 2024
Statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income
Note
Revenue
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Selling and distribution expenses
Impairment of trade receivables
Administrative expenses
Exchange loss
Operating loss
Other income
20
Interest income
Interest cost
Net interest income
Loss before tax
Income tax expense
Loss for the year
Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the year
Equity holders of the parent company
Non-controlling interest
Basic and diluted Loss per share (kobo)
Company
Quarter to date
Year to date 29
Quarter to date
Year to date
29 Feb 2024
Feb 2024
28 Feb 2023
28 Feb 2023
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
26,161,177
66,843,403
18,044,053
53,109,148
(15,986,467)
(43,519,690)
(12,534,923)
(39,347,297)
10,174,709
23,323,713
5,509,130
13,761,851
(2,586,378)
(7,272,905)
(2,120,267)
(6,271,143)
12,453
104,604
(41,300)
(121,645)
5,184,735
358,230
(1,219,040)
(4,320,831)
(47,174,135)
(99,580,351)
(1,419,084)
(3,441,655)
(34,388,617)
(83,066,709)
709,440
(393,423)
112,526
336,654
110,491
6,277,576
853,177
3,488,392
1,297,509
2,725,708
(58,970)
(117,665)
-
(1,439)
794,207
3,370,727
1,297,509
2,724,269
(33,481,884)
(79,359,328)
2,117,440
8,608,422
20,647,322
20,443,911
(600,871)
(1,377,919)
(12,834,562)
(58,915,417)
1,516,569
7,230,503
(12,834,562)
(58,915,417)
1,516,569
7,230,503
(12,834,562)
(58,915,417)
1,516,569
7,230,503
-
-
-
-
(12,834,562)
(58,915,417)
1,516,569
7,230,503
(323)
(1,484)
38
182
The accompanying notes on pages 9 to 19 form an integral part of these financial statements.
4
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q3, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 29 February 2024
Consolidated and separate statement of financial position as at 29 February 2024
Q3, 2023/24
Year End 2022/23
Q3, 2023/24 Year End 2022/23
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Assets
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
2a
15,769,006
15,500,551
14,245,337
14,031,270
Right-of-use assets
2b
131,667
203,758
82,692
131,515
Intangibe Assets
2c
344,376
423,847
344,376
423,847
Investments in subsidiaries
3
-
-
504,406
504,406
Investment property
4
1,548,556
1,590,634
1,548,556
1,590,634
Deferred Taxation
16
42,042,069
524,559
24,326,622
-
Loan receivables
5
-
-
1,052,938
3,422,048
59,835,674
18,243,350
42,104,927
20,103,721
Current assets
Inventories
6
38,611,221
29,048,718
22,997,227
19,922,450
Trade and other receivables
7
21,606,666
11,452,708
19,607,741
7,664,615
Loan receivables
5
3,158,814
3,158,814
Other assets
8
4,583,308
983,186
4,503,373
983,186
Deposits for imports & Derivatives
9
1,962,400
5,014,849
1,113,489
393,396
Cash and cash equivalents
10
64,596,008
101,623,076
43,511,519
58,599,818
131,359,603
148,122,536
94,892,163
90,722,279
Assets held for sale
24
-
-
Total assets
191,195,277
166,365,886
136,997,090
110,826,000
Equity
Ordinary share capital
11
1,985,238
1,985,238
1,985,238
1,985,238
Share premium
6,878,269
6,878,269
6,878,269
6,878,269
Retained earnings
(51,344,095)
34,466,240
(39,106,458)
19,808,961
Equity attributable to equity holders of
the company
(42,480,588)
43,329,747
(30,242,951)
28,672,468
Non controlling interest
(3,939,434)
5,030,311
-
-
Total equity
(46,420,022)
48,360,058
(30,242,951)
28,672,468
Liabilities
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings
15a
62,341,593
18,735,092
62,341,593
18,735,092
Deferred income
14
-
5,272
-
5,272
Lease liability
2b
84,349
95,627
61,453
70,131
Deferred taxation
17
-
4,086,413
-
4,086,413
Provisions
18
189,848
282,817
-
-
62,615,790
23,205,222
62,403,045
22,896,909
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
13
130,634,580
79,943,735
93,683,821
54,481,104
Borrowings
15b
33,515,060
5,277,304
847,534
-
Lease liability
2b
47,318
108,131
21,240
61,384
Deferred income
14
1,286,203
84,230
1,286,203
84,230
Contract liabilities
14
432,290
361,162
432,290
361,162
Current taxation payable
16
9,005,717
8,927,549
8,565,908
4,268,743
Provisions
18
78,342
98,495
-
-
Total liabilities
174,999,509
94,800,606
104,836,995
59,256,623
237,615,299
118,005,828
167,240,041
82,153,532
Net equity and liabilities
191,195,277
166,365,886
136,997,090
110,826,000
The 3rd quarter (Q3, 2023/24) unaudited financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on
28 March 2024 and signed on its behalf by:
_______________________
______________________
Mr. Dimitris Kostianis
Mr. Brian Egan
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
FRC/2023/PRO/DIR/003/204573
FRC/2015/PRO/ANAN/001/00000011227
The notes on pages 9 to 19 are an integral part of these financial statements
5
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q3, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 29 February 2024
Consolidated and separate statement of changes in equity
Attributable to owners of the company
Retained
Non controlling
Share capital Share premium
earnings
interest
Total
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
At 1 June 2022
1,985,238
6,878,269
25,301,572
3,574,752
37,739,831
-
Profit for the year
-
-
12,892,785
1,455,559
14,348,344
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
12,892,785
1,455,559
14,348,344
Transactions with owners:
-
Dividend paid relating to year ended 31 May 2022
(4,010,182)
(4,010,182)
Unclaimed dividend forfeited
282,065
282,065
-
Total transaction with owners
-
-
(3,728,117)
-
(3,728,117)
At 31 May 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
34,466,240
5,030,311
48,360,058
At 1 June 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
34,466,240
5,030,311
48,360,058
Profit for the period
-
-
(85,810,335)
(8,969,745)
(94,780,080)
Adjustments for prior year tax adjustments
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the period
-
-
(85,810,335)
(8,969,745)
(94,780,080)
Transactions with owners:
-
Unclaimed dividend forfeited
-
-
Total transaction with owners
-
-
-
-
-
At 29 February 2024
1,985,238
6,878,269
(51,344,095)
(3,939,434)
(46,420,022)
At 28 February 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
31,509,007
4,570,987
44,943,501
6
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q3, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 29 February 2024
Statement of changes in equity
Company
Attributable to owners of the company
Retained
Non controlling
Share capital Share premium
earnings
interest
Total
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
At 1 June 2022
1,985,238
6,878,269
15,008,640
-
23,872,147
Profit for the year
-
-
8,528,438
-
8,528,438
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
8,528,438
-
8,528,438
Transactions with owners:
Dividend paid relating to year ended 31 May 2022
(4,010,182)
(4,010,182)
Unclaimed dividend forfeited
282,065
282,065
Total transaction with owners
-
-
(3,728,117)
-
(3,728,117)
-
At 31 May 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
19,808,961
-
28,672,468
At 1 June 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
19,808,961
-
28,672,468
Profit for the year
-
-
(58,915,419)
-
(58,915,419)
Adjustments for prior year tax adjustments
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
(58,915,419)
-
(58,915,419)
Transactions with owners:
Unclaimed dividend forfeited
-
-
Total transaction with owners
-
-
-
-
-
-
At 29 February 2024
1,985,238
6,878,269
(39,106,458)
-
(30,242,951)
At 28 February 2023
1,985,238
6,878,269
18,228,961
-
27,092,468
7
PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc
Q3, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 29 February 2024
Consolidated and separate statement of cash flows
The Group
The Company
Year End
Year End
Q3 2023/24
Q3 2022/23
2022/23
Q3 2023/24
Q3 2022/23
2022/23
Notes
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
₦'000
Cash flows from operating activities
Cash generated from operations
19
(58,688,854)
6,275,925
40,344,205
(14,278,478)
(10,260,080)
17,986,623
Taxation
(8,539,318)
(2,490,951)
(1,243,856)
(4,060,798)
(1,202,219)
(1,202,219)
Net cash flow generated from
(67,228,173)
3,784,975
(18,339,275)
(11,462,299)
operating activities
39,100,349
16,784,404
Cash flows from investing activities
Interest received
5,316,594
3,278,744
5,233,116
3,488,392
2,725,708
4,149,329
Loan receivables
5b
-
-
-
-
Purchase of property, plant and
equipment
4
(1,096,676)
(505,377)
(911,180)
(967,285)
(244,511)
(622,528)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant
and equipment
-
6,531,813
9,841,258
-
6,531,813
6,534,373
Net cash used in investing activities
4,219,919
9,305,179
14,163,194
2,521,107
9,013,010
10,061,174
Cash flows from financing activities
Interest Expense
(2,256,569)
(148,580)
(334,961)
(117,665)
(1,439)
(1,456)
Loan repaid
(13,517,056)
5,197,166
-
(2,640,492)
-
-
Lease payment
-
-
(140,658)
-
-
(65,097)
Loan receipt
41,754,812
17,031,902
-
3,488,026
17,031,902
-
Dividends paid to Company
shareholders
-
(1,365,583)
(4,010,182)
-
(1,365,583)
(4,010,182)
Net cash flow used in financing
activities
25,981,186
20,714,906
(4,485,801)
729,869
15,664,880
(4,076,735)
Net increase in cash, cash
(37,027,068)
33,805,059
48,777,743
(15,088,299)
13,215,591
22,768,843
equivalents and bank overdrafts
Cash, cash equivalents and bank
overdrafts at the beginning of the
101,623,076
52,845,333
52,845,333
58,599,818
35,830,975
35,830,975
year
Cash, cash equivalents and bank
64,596,008
86,650,393
101,623,076
43,511,519
49,046,566
58,599,818
overdrafts at the end of the year
8
