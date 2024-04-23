PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc

Q3, 2023/24 unaudited interim financial statements for the quarter ended 29 February 2024

Consolidated and separate statement of financial position as at 29 February 2024

Q3, 2023/24 Year End 2022/23 Q3, 2023/24 Year End 2022/23 Notes ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 ₦'000 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 2a 15,769,006 15,500,551 14,245,337 14,031,270 Right-of-use assets 2b 131,667 203,758 82,692 131,515 Intangibe Assets 2c 344,376 423,847 344,376 423,847 Investments in subsidiaries 3 - - 504,406 504,406 Investment property 4 1,548,556 1,590,634 1,548,556 1,590,634 Deferred Taxation 16 42,042,069 524,559 24,326,622 - Loan receivables 5 - - 1,052,938 3,422,048 59,835,674 18,243,350 42,104,927 20,103,721 Current assets Inventories 6 38,611,221 29,048,718 22,997,227 19,922,450 Trade and other receivables 7 21,606,666 11,452,708 19,607,741 7,664,615 Loan receivables 5 3,158,814 3,158,814 Other assets 8 4,583,308 983,186 4,503,373 983,186 Deposits for imports & Derivatives 9 1,962,400 5,014,849 1,113,489 393,396 Cash and cash equivalents 10 64,596,008 101,623,076 43,511,519 58,599,818 131,359,603 148,122,536 94,892,163 90,722,279 Assets held for sale 24 - - Total assets 191,195,277 166,365,886 136,997,090 110,826,000 Equity Ordinary share capital 11 1,985,238 1,985,238 1,985,238 1,985,238 Share premium 6,878,269 6,878,269 6,878,269 6,878,269 Retained earnings (51,344,095) 34,466,240 (39,106,458) 19,808,961 Equity attributable to equity holders of the company (42,480,588) 43,329,747 (30,242,951) 28,672,468 Non controlling interest (3,939,434) 5,030,311 - - Total equity (46,420,022) 48,360,058 (30,242,951) 28,672,468 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Borrowings 15a 62,341,593 18,735,092 62,341,593 18,735,092 Deferred income 14 - 5,272 - 5,272 Lease liability 2b 84,349 95,627 61,453 70,131 Deferred taxation 17 - 4,086,413 - 4,086,413 Provisions 18 189,848 282,817 - - 62,615,790 23,205,222 62,403,045 22,896,909 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 13 130,634,580 79,943,735 93,683,821 54,481,104 Borrowings 15b 33,515,060 5,277,304 847,534 - Lease liability 2b 47,318 108,131 21,240 61,384 Deferred income 14 1,286,203 84,230 1,286,203 84,230 Contract liabilities 14 432,290 361,162 432,290 361,162 Current taxation payable 16 9,005,717 8,927,549 8,565,908 4,268,743 Provisions 18 78,342 98,495 - - Total liabilities 174,999,509 94,800,606 104,836,995 59,256,623 237,615,299 118,005,828 167,240,041 82,153,532 Net equity and liabilities 191,195,277 166,365,886 136,997,090 110,826,000

The 3rd quarter (Q3, 2023/24) unaudited financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on

28 March 2024 and signed on its behalf by: